I know it's Prime Day, but the Nordstrom Rack deals are so good right now
When it comes to shopping, everyone loves a good deal. And, everyone who loves a good deal also knows that the Nordstrom Rack deals are truly the best. From designer sunglasses for less than $100 to $3 tanks, everything is just magical. Oh, and $130 off the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener.
Currently, the retailer's sale section is seriously stocked. With markdowns on everything from bedding to beauty must-haves and vacuums to kitchen gadgets, you can score a ton of top-rated best sellers for really cheap.
But, this is Nordstrom Rack. Seasoned shoppers already know that deals this good don't stay around for long! So hurry while you can and shop the best Nordstrom Rack markdowns below — and be sure to check out the best limited-time markdowns over at the Flash Events page.
Nordstrom Rack Clothing Deals
French Connection Sweeter Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress, $44.97 (Orig. $128)
Free People Brexley Bodysuit, $22.97 (Orig. $48)
Joe's High Rise Wide Leg Jeans, $94.97 (Orig. $228)
STITCHDROP Johnny Collar Crop Sweater, $59.97 (Orig. $140)
T Tahari Faux Leather Suede Miniskirt, $29.97 (Orig. $78)
Nordstrom Rack Shoe Deals
NEW YORK AND COMPANY Paulina Ballet Flat, $29.97 (Orig. $97)
UGG Classic Slipper, $79.97 (Orig. $100)
Sam Edelman Ivette Bootie, $79.97 (Orig. $180)
Donald Pliner Croc-Embossed Slip-On Loafer, $119.97 (Orig. $188)
Badgley Mischka Collection Neville Jeweled Strap Sandal, $99.97 (Orig. $225)
Nordstrom Rack Accessories Deals
kate spade new york medium tweed shoulder bag, $159.97 (Orig. $398)
Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses, $89.97 (Orig. $195)
Little Words Project Be Nice Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $15.97 (Orig. $30)
slip Disco Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set, $30.97 (Orig. $45)
Slate & Stone Canvas Weekend Bag, $69.97 (Orig. $198)
