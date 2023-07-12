Best non-Round 1 rookie from each team on Colts’ schedule

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for the upcoming season as they hope to turn the page following a disastrous 2022 campaign.

The 2023 season will bring plenty of ups and downs considering the addition of first-year head coach Shane Steichen as well as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Along with a 12-man rookie class, the Colts will have some inexperience to battle.

As for the other teams across the league, the Colts will face some of the best rookies from the 2023 class. Excluding Round 1 selections, we decided to take a look at the best rookies the Colts will face during the 2023 season.

Houston Texans: WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell

Round 3, No. 69 overall

The Houston product may not be built like a tank as his nickname suggests, but he’s a crafty and elusive route runner with elite separation skills off the line.

Round 3, No. 88 overall

Two Tanks make this list as Bigsby should slot right into the complementary role behind Travis Etienne.

Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis

Round 2, No. 33 overall

Many believed Levis would be a first-round pick, but he fell to Day 2. Still, there’s a chance he’s the starting quarterback for Tennessee before the season ends.g

Round 3, No. 86 overall

The Clemson product seems like the perfect fit for the Ravens defense as a lengthy, rangy linebacker with experience working at various positions.

Round 2, No. 36 overall

Avila is a powerful blocking guard who should be competing for a starting role on a Rams offensive line that needs some help.

Round 3, No. 74 overall

Tillman is a pure X-receiver and may have deserved more hype as a prospect than his former teammate Jalin Hyatt, who had first-round buzz entering the draft.

New Orleans Saints: EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Round 2, No. 40 overall

The Notre Dame product is highly touted for his character and leadership while being a solid edge rusher who can work from multiple stances.

Round 2, No. 39 overall

Mingo went a bit higher than most expected, but he’s intriguing as a big slot option in Frank Reich’s quick-hitting offense.

New England Patriots: LB Marte Mapu

Round 3, No. 76 overall

Mapu will be an interesting player to watch as a potential linebacker/safety hybrid in Bill Belichick’s defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch

Round 2, No. 48 overall

Whether it’s at guard or tackle, Mauch has the movement skills and potential to be a starting option for the Bucs right away.

Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner

Round 2, No. 60 overall

The speedy Michigan product could have a role as a slot defender early on for the Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr.

Round 2, No. 32 overall

Porter Jr. falling to the second round was a big surprise during draft weekend, but he’s a strong fit for their defense as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

Round 3, No. 75 overall

Harrison was an underrated prospect considering his elite length and athleticism while boasting versatility to work all over the defensive line.

Round 2, No. 35 overall

Mayer may not be an elite athlete (he’s not bad by any means), but he’s an extremely well-rounded tight end who will make an impact right away both as a blocker and receiver.

