Best non-Round 1 rookie from each team on Colts’ schedule
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for the upcoming season as they hope to turn the page following a disastrous 2022 campaign.
The 2023 season will bring plenty of ups and downs considering the addition of first-year head coach Shane Steichen as well as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Along with a 12-man rookie class, the Colts will have some inexperience to battle.
As for the other teams across the league, the Colts will face some of the best rookies from the 2023 class. Excluding Round 1 selections, we decided to take a look at the best rookies the Colts will face during the 2023 season.
Houston Texans: WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell
Round 3, No. 69 overall
The Houston product may not be built like a tank as his nickname suggests, but he’s a crafty and elusive route runner with elite separation skills off the line.
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Tank Bigsby
Round 3, No. 88 overall
Two Tanks make this list as Bigsby should slot right into the complementary role behind Travis Etienne.
Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis
Round 2, No. 33 overall
Many believed Levis would be a first-round pick, but he fell to Day 2. Still, there’s a chance he’s the starting quarterback for Tennessee before the season ends.g
Baltimore Ravens: LB Trenton Simpson
Round 3, No. 86 overall
The Clemson product seems like the perfect fit for the Ravens defense as a lengthy, rangy linebacker with experience working at various positions.
Los Angeles Rams: G Steve Avila
Round 2, No. 36 overall
Avila is a powerful blocking guard who should be competing for a starting role on a Rams offensive line that needs some help.
Cleveland Browns: WR Cedric Tillman
Round 3, No. 74 overall
Tillman is a pure X-receiver and may have deserved more hype as a prospect than his former teammate Jalin Hyatt, who had first-round buzz entering the draft.
New Orleans Saints: EDGE Isaiah Foskey
Round 2, No. 40 overall
The Notre Dame product is highly touted for his character and leadership while being a solid edge rusher who can work from multiple stances.
Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo
Round 2, No. 39 overall
Mingo went a bit higher than most expected, but he’s intriguing as a big slot option in Frank Reich’s quick-hitting offense.
New England Patriots: LB Marte Mapu
Round 3, No. 76 overall
Mapu will be an interesting player to watch as a potential linebacker/safety hybrid in Bill Belichick’s defense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch
Round 2, No. 48 overall
Whether it’s at guard or tackle, Mauch has the movement skills and potential to be a starting option for the Bucs right away.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner
Round 2, No. 60 overall
The speedy Michigan product could have a role as a slot defender early on for the Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr.
Round 2, No. 32 overall
Porter Jr. falling to the second round was a big surprise during draft weekend, but he’s a strong fit for their defense as he follows in his father’s footsteps.
Atlanta Falcons: DL Zach Harrison
Round 3, No. 75 overall
Harrison was an underrated prospect considering his elite length and athleticism while boasting versatility to work all over the defensive line.
Las Vegas Raiders: TE Michael Mayer
Round 2, No. 35 overall
Mayer may not be an elite athlete (he’s not bad by any means), but he’s an extremely well-rounded tight end who will make an impact right away both as a blocker and receiver.