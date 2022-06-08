Best No. 2 WR in NFL? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

First-year Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knows patience is the most important thing for him and his staff right now. “Our system is different than anything I’ve been in before,” quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday after the first day of mandatory minicamp. Like everyone else who has spoken about the Raiders’ new regime, Carr is back to square one in learning the unit he’ll direct this fall when the team navigates one of the league’s toughest schedules.