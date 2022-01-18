Best of the night in the NBA: Devin Booker, Miles Bridges and more
With 12 games in a packed NBA schedule on MLK Day, these players, headlined by Devin Booker shined.
Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.
MVP of the Night
Devin Booker: 48 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 18-33 FG
RUNNER UPS
Miles Bridges: 38 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 14-20 FG
Nicolas Batum: 32 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 11-16 FG
Trae Young: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 7-17 FG
Luka Doncic: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks, 4-17 FG
Dennis Schroeder: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 9-16 FG
International Player of the Night 🇫🇷
Nicolas Batum: 32 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 11-16 FG
RUNNER UPS
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks, 4-17 FG
🇩🇪 Dennis Schroeder: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 9-16 FG
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 34 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 11-18 FG
🇨🇩 Bismack Biyombo: 17 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 8-10 FG
🇦🇹 Jakob Poeltl: 23 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 9-12 FG
Rookie of the Night
Chris Duarte: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 10-14 FG
RUNNER UPS
Ayo Dosunmu: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks, 7-12 FG
Herb Jones: 16 points, 1 rebound, 0 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 5-8 FG
Corey Kispert: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steals, 3-8 FG
Scottie Barnes: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 6-18 FG
Evan Mobley: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 5-11 FG
Breakout of the Night
Miles Bridges: 38 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 14-20 FG
RUNNER UPS
Devin Booker: 48 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 18-33 FG
Nicolas Batum: 32 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 11-16 FG
Bismack Biyombo: 17 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 8-10 FG
Amir Coffey: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 6-10 FG
Dennis Schroeder: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 9-16 FG
Rough Night
Donovan Mitchell: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 6-19 FG
RUNNER UPS
Bojan Bogdanovic: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1-9 FG
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steals, 1 blocks, 8-20 FG
Nikola Vucevic: 7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2-13 FG
DeMar DeRozan: 24 points, 0 rebounds, 5 assists, 10-24 FG
PJ Washington: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 0 assists, 1-6 FG
