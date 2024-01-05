The best of Nick Saban on the Pat McAfee Show

One of the most enjoyable aspects of this season for the Crimson Tide is Nick Saban’s weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Every Thursday, Coach Saban joins the often erratic Pat McAfee to talk Alabama Crimson Tide football.

Even though the season is over for Coach Saban and the Tide, the GOAT once again joined McAfee this week to discuss his team’s unfortunate loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday. Along with recapping what went wrong against the Wolverines, Coach Saban would also discuss why his retirement is such a popular subject at the moment.

Watch below for some of the best moments from Coach Saban’s Thursday visit with Pat McAfee.

Welcome, Coach Saban

"I always enjoy you guys for a few minutes" 😂 Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FnQKPfCHCB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Everybody is disappointed

"Everybody is very disappointed that we didn't finish and we couldn't stop them in the end when we needed to.. This team has come a long way and accomplished a lot this season" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NJlE1ZIOzG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Protection problems were glaring

"We got to the point in the game where we didn't have a lot of confidence in throwing the ball because of our inability to protect.. Michigan is really well coached & they did a nice job of defending us" ~ Coach Saban#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DBaxu1f9eO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Playing Alabama football

"I told the guys at halftime that we're not playing Alabama football & we're not executing very well.. The big thing in the game to me was when we were ahead 17-13 we had the ball three or four times & we never made it a two score game" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/v82cu3FHoD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Justice Haynes has a bright future

"Justice Haynes has been an outstanding player for us all year long.. He took advantage of his opportunity and played really well" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nDybaS7LF9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Saban on retirement

Why do you think retirement gets brought up every single year for you Coach.. "Because I'm getting old I guess 😂😂 I just think it's the way of the world now" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YBDgReL147 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

College football is quickly changing

"College Football has changed dramatically especially in the last three or four years.. NIL has really become pay for play and there needs to be some sort of competitive balance with it" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fbni2gCSl9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Tua's injury changed things for Alabama

"The NCAA used to allow players to buy insurance when they were rated as a potential draft pick.. As time has gone on we can pay for a players insurance.. When Tua got hurt it changed my whole philosophy & we just started giving blocks of money.. It gives the players &… pic.twitter.com/U1YGDSiNwH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

On the final play in overtime

"The first time we went out we had the look that we wanted & they called timeout.. We changed what we were gonna do the second time & we didn't like the look so we called timeout.. I didn't like the look the third time but we couldn't call timeout.. We should've had a second… pic.twitter.com/Bbmq1J7WwA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

The snap made the final play tougher than it needed to be

"It wasn't a great snap and that makes it harder for Jalen Milroe to make a cut.. That's been a little bit of an issue for us all season long and that's a huge issue for the Quarterback" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive https://t.co/pCuMhi0i1B pic.twitter.com/O6x3radKgu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Nobody is happy with the ending

"We're not enjoying life after getting beat I can tell you that.. I think it's always a motivation for you when the season doesn't end like you want it to" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iAUcD0x4Vy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire