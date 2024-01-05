Advertisement

The best of Nick Saban on the Pat McAfee Show

Stacey Blackwood
·4 min read

One of the most enjoyable aspects of this season for the Crimson Tide is Nick Saban’s weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Every Thursday, Coach Saban joins the often erratic Pat McAfee to talk Alabama Crimson Tide football.

Even though the season is over for Coach Saban and the Tide, the GOAT once again joined McAfee this week to discuss his team’s unfortunate loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday. Along with recapping what went wrong against the Wolverines, Coach Saban would also discuss why his retirement is such a popular subject at the moment.

Watch below for some of the best moments from Coach Saban’s Thursday visit with Pat McAfee.

Welcome, Coach Saban

Everybody is disappointed

Protection problems were glaring

Playing Alabama football

Justice Haynes has a bright future

Saban on retirement

College football is quickly changing

Tua's injury changed things for Alabama

On the final play in overtime

The snap made the final play tougher than it needed to be

Nobody is happy with the ending

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire