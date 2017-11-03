Best of NHL: Semyon Varlamov stops career-high 57 shots in Avalanche win

We recap Thursday's top NHL action, including Semyon Varlamov making a career-high 57 saves in the Avalanche's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

DENVER -- Semyon Varlamov stopped a career-high 57 shots, Blake Comeau scored the first of Colorado's three second-period goals over a 3:33 span and the Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Thursday night.

Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen also scored in the second for Colorado. Carl Soderberg added a goal, and Patrik Nemeth got his first NHL goal as the Avalanche improved to 5-1 at home. Colorado now embarks on a four-game, 10-day road trip that includes two contests in Stockholm, Sweden.

Varlamov rebounded from a forgettable game in which he allowed seven goals at Vegas last week. He preserved a 5-3 lead in the third by turning back 22 shots.

Victor Rask scored 55 seconds into the game for Carolina, which outshot the Avalanche 60-27. Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan also had goals.

The Hurricanes pulled goaltender Cam Ward with around 1:45 remaining, but couldn't get anything past Varlamov. His previous high for saves was 54 on Jan. 6, 2015, at Chicago.

Colorado extended its lead to 4-2 in the second when Landeskog scored off a rebound. The Hurricanes challenged the goal, contending that Rantanen's skate may have been offside as Nathan MacKinnon brought the puck into the zone. The replay confirmed the goal and Carolina was assessed a delay-of-game penalty (see full recap).

Miller lifts Rangers over Lightning in OT

TAMPA, Fla. -- J.T. Miller scored 1:19 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.



Miller skated around defenseman Anton Stralman and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy. New York also got a goal from Chris Kreider, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots.

Yanni Gourde had a goal and Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy had won nine consecutive decisions.

Kreider opened the scoring during a 3-on-1 at 18:34 of the first.