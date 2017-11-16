Best of NHL: Red Wings rout Flames at home, 8-2

DETROIT -- Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou each scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings routed the Calgary Flames 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Gustav Nyquist, Dylan Larkin, Justin Abdelkader and Luke Glendening also scored for the Red Wings, who raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first period.

Micheal Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau had the goals for the Flames in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Athanasiou opened the scoring when his cross-crease pass was deflected by Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie through the legs of Calgary goalie Eddie Lack just 5:35 into the game.

Nyquist made it 2-0 only 1:50 later with his sixth of the season. He didn't get his sixth goal last season until Jan. 14.

The Flames scored on the power play when Ferland jammed the puck under the right pad of Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard. But the Red Wings regained their two-goal advantage on a power play of their own when Mantha put his own rebound behind Lack.

Before the period was over, Larkin scored Detroit's fourth short-handed goal of the season, tying the Red Wings for the NHL lead (see full recap).

Anisimov's late hat trick helps ‘Hawks beat Rangers

CHICAGO -- Artem Anisimov scored three times in the third period against his former team, Nick Schmaltz had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks cooled off the New York Rangers with a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.



Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three of four. Duncan Keith had two assists and Corey Crawford made 25 saves, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from an ugly 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Sunday.

New York had won six in a row -- the longest win streak in the NHL this season -- and it carried a 1-0 lead into the final minute of the second period. But the Blackhawks grabbed control with four goals in 6 minutes, 6 seconds, capped by Anisimov's power-play slam through Henrik Lundqvist's legs at 5:14 of the third.

Rick Nash had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have scored at least three times in 11 of their last 13 games. Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and Lundqvist made 30 saves before he was replaced by Ondrej Pavelec at 6:32 of the third (see full recap).