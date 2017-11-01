Best of NHL: Rangers storm back in 3rd period to drop Golden Knights
NEW YORK -- Mika Zibanejad got the tiebreaking goal with 5:39 left and the New York Rangers scored four in the third period to rally for a 6-4 win over the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Vesey, Mats Zuccarello, Chris Kreider, Pavel Buchnevich and Michael Graber scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves. Zibanejad also had assists on the first two goals in the third, helping the Rangers win for the third time in seven games (3-2-2).
Reilly Smith scored twice, Oscar Lindberg got a goal against his former team and David Perron converted a penalty shot for Vegas, which has lost consecutive games after winning five straight. Maxime Lagace, the fourth goalie used by the Golden Knights this season, stopped 32 shots in his first NHL start.
Kreider pulled the Rangers to 4-3 with a power-play goal as he took a pass from Zibanejad and beat Lagace from the left side for his third at 5:31 of the third.
Buchnevich tied it nearly four minutes later, taking a pass from Zibanejad on the left side and putting it into the open net with Lagace out of position after moving forward in the crease. It gave Buchnevich a goal for the third straight game.
Grabner added an empty-netter with 1:14 left to seal it (see full recap).
Hellebuyck, Jets edge Wild to continue roll
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor scored for the Winnipeg Jets in a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
Ehlers scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Connor added his second for Winnipeg, which is 6-1-1 since an 0-2 start to the season.
Rookie Luke Kunin scored his second goal of the season and goaltender Alex Stalock stopped 17 shots for Minnesota, which had won two in a row and three of its previous four games.
The Wild were 0 for 5 on the power play.
Hellebuyck continued his strong run in net for the Jets, who had made the move to acquire Steve Mason as the starting netminder in the offseason. While Mason has a 4.84 goals-against average and .872 save percentage in his four games, Hellebuyck's numbers rank among the league's best.
He entered the game sixth in the NHL in save percentage (.937). Hellebuyck (6-0-1) is the only goaltender in the NHL who has made at least five starts and is undefeated in regulation (see full recap).
Red Wings ride fast start to win over Coyotes
DETROIT -- Anthony Mantha scored his team-leading fifth goal and Dylan Larkin added a goal and an assist as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Knowing the Coyotes (1-11-1) had played the night before in Philadelphia, where they won in overtime for their first victory of the season, the Red Wings applied the pressure early. They fired the first eight shots on goal and scored twice before the game was three minutes old.
Gustav Nyquist intercepted a clearing attempt by Arizona defenseman Alex Goligoski and threaded a shot through traffic that beat goalie Scott Wedgewood at 1:31 of the first period.
Detroit made it 2-0 at 2:37 when Luke Glendening snapped a high wrist shot past Wedgewood on the blocker side.
The Coyotes got on the board 11:36 into the second when Jason Demers took a feed from Clayton Keller and his point shot eluded a partially screened Jimmy Howard.
But the Red Wings didn't allow the Coyotes a chance to start feeling good. Mantha made it 3-1 at 13:03, chipping a pass from Andreas Athanasiou behind Wedgewood (see full recap).