Best of NHL: Predators hold off Ducks in rematch of West Finals

We recap Friday's NHL action, including the Predators holding off the Ducks for a 5-3 win in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Roman Josi scored one goal and assisted on another as the Nashville Predators built a three-goal lead before holding off the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 Friday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.

Scott Hartnell, Matt Irwin and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators in the first meeting between the teams since Nashville won their 2016-17 playoff series in six games to reach the Stanley Cup Final. Pekka Rinne made 35 saves and P.K. Subban added an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left to seal it.

The Predators had lost four straight in Anaheim since their previous victory on April 4, 2014.

Antoine Vermette, Hampus Lindholm and Jakob Silfverberg scored for the Ducks, who cut it to 4-3 in the third period after trailing by three late in the second.

Anaheim pulled within one at 7:41 of the third. Derek Grant's shot went wide of the net and off the backboards before Silfverberg put in the rebound.

Nashville opened a 3-0 lead early in the second. Predators defenseman Matt Irwin fired a shot from just beyond the left circle and past goalie John Gibson for his first of the season (see full recap).

McDavid dishes out trio of assists in Oilers' win

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid had three assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat New Jersey 6-3 on Friday night to hand the Devils' their first road loss of the season.



Drake Caggiula, Ryan Strome, Oscar Klefbom, Milan Lucic, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers. They snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-7-1.

Taylor Hall, Jesper Bratt and Brian Gibbons responded for the Devils. They dropped to 9-3-0.

Edmonton started the scoring five minutes into the opening period on the power play as McDavid sent a pass through the crease to Caggiula, who tapped the puck in before goalie Cory Schneider could get across.

The Oilers made it 2-0 three minutes later when Adam Larsson's point shot ended up going off Strome and in.

Hall came back to haunt his old team with five minutes left in the first when he backhanded the rebound from Miles Wood's shot past goalie Cam Talbot.

New Jersey tied it five minutes into the second period when Bratt's spin-around shot hit the post and caromed into the net.

The Oilers regained just over a minute later on Klefbom's blast on the rush (see full recap).