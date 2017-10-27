Best of NHL: Phil Kessel's milestone goal gives Penguins OT win

Phil Kessel scored his 300th career goal in overtime to give the Penguins a 2-1 victory over the Jets. That and more from Thursday's top NHL action.

PITTSBURGH -- Phil Kessel's 300th career goal at 1:07 of overtime lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Kessel, who also scored the overtime winner against Edmonton on Tuesday, became the 18th American-born player to reach 300 career goals and the second active behind Minnesota's Zach Parise.

Kessel stripped Patrik Laine of the puck at his own blue line and went the other way on a breakaway. Kessel, with nine points in his last seven games, snapped a wrist shot between the pads of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the winner.

Conor Sheary scored his fifth for the Penguins, who won for the fifth time in six games. Pittsburgh has won seven of nine since losing the first two games of the season.

Pittsburgh also won its 17th straight home game against the Jets dating back to March 24, 2007. Overall, Pittsburgh won 17 of the last 20 meetings against the Jets, who last won in Pittsburgh, Dec. 27, 2006, when they were the Atlanta Thrashers.

Matt Murray won his seventh straight since allowing 11 goals on 65 shots in his first two appearances. Murray, who stopped 30 shots, helped Pittsburgh earn points in all eight starts this season (see full recap).

Vrbata's 7th career hat trick sparks Panthers' rout

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Radim Vrbata recorded his seventh career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers to an 8-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.



Evegenii Dadanov scored two goals and Vincent Trocheck and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and two assists for the Panthers while Owen Tippett, the youngest player in the NHL at 18, scored his first career goal. James Reimer made 31 saves. Thirteen players recorded points for the Panthers.

Kalle Kossila scored his first NHL goal for Anaheim and Andrew Cogliano and Logan Shaw also scored. John Gibson allowed six goals on 17 shots in two periods. Gibson was replaced by Reto Berra to start the third period. Berra stopped three shots.