Best of NHL: Nicklas Backstrom racks up 4 points as Capitals top Devils

We recap Friday's top NHL action, including Nicklas Backstrom recording a goal and three assists in the Capitals' 5-2 win over the Devils.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and three assists and the Washington Capitals knocked the surprising New Jersey Devils from the unbeaten ranks with a 5-2 victory Friday night.

T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist, and Alex Ovechkin scored his ninth of the season and set up Backstrom's power-play tally to help Washington hand New Jersey its first loss in four games.

Jacub Vrana also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby had 21 saves. Washington is 8-0-1 in its last nine games against New Jersey.

Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who had surprised many with their quick start after finishing in the basement in the Eastern Conference last season. Cory Schneider made 23 saves, getting beat three times on the power play (see full recap).

Anderson, Senators rout Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Craig Anderson made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season and 39th overall in the Ottawa Senators' 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.



Cody Ceci, Mark Stone and Derrick Brassard each had a goal and an assist, Mike Hoffman, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman also scored, and Kyle Turris had three assists.

Mike Smith was pulled from Calgary's net after giving up five goals on 22 shots in 47:48. Eddie Lack mopped up the final eight minutes, giving up Wideman's goal.

The Flames were shut out for the second time this season. After being blanked 3-0 in Edmonton in their opener, they had won three straight.

Anderson's best stop came early in the third. Matthew Tkachuk got behind the defense but, as he went to his backhand, Anderson closed the pads. Four of his stops came against Jaromir Jagr in the 45-year-old's home debut. Jagr's best chance came when he was set up from behind the net by Sam Bennett (see full recap).