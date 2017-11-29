Best of NHL: Lightning use shutout to snap modest 2-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves in his second shutout this season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended a two-game skid with a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Dan Girardi and rookie Mikhail Sergachev had goals for the Lightning in the third of a four-game trip. Tampa Bay is off to the best start in franchise history (17-5-2) but had lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with 16 wins and has six career shutouts in 101 starts.

Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots for the Sabres, who were held scoreless for the second straight game and have lost nine of 10.

Sergachev scored his sixth goal of the year on a power play to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Tampa Bay has scored a power-play goal in nine of its last 10 games and leads the NHL in conversion rate.

Girardi got his first goal of the season midway through the second period. Girardi's slap shot from the top of the right circle deflected in off Buffalo's Marco Scandella (see full recap).

Blue Jackets notch SO win over Hurricanes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.



Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their first game after their season-best six-game winning streak ended. Columbus has won five in a row at home.

Joonas Korpisalo, making a rare start in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, made 29 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two more shots in the shootout for the Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky leads the league in save percentage and goals-against average and got his first night off in three weeks as Korpisalo made his fifth start.

Noah Hanifan scored in the first period for Carolina, and Brock McGinn tied it midway through the third. Scott Darling had 36 saves for the Hurricanes, who had gone 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.

Columbus outshot Carolina 5-2 in overtime (see full recap).

Kopitar, Quick lead Kings to victory

DETROIT -- Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar scored 2:10 apart late in the second period to put the Los Angeles Kings ahead and they went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.



Jonathan Quick made 23 saves, including some spectacular stops in the second period that kept the Kings within a goal.

His teammates took advantage.

After Brown and Kopitar puts the Kings ahead, they pulled away in the third. Adrian Kempe scored early in the period and Kopitar's second goal of the game gave Los Angeles a three-goal cushion with 7-plus minutes left.

The Red Wings started strong, but couldn't recover when they failed to get another shot past Quick.

Detroit's Mike Green broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and Jimmy Howard finished with 32 saves.

The Kings have won two straight after losing three in a row and seven of eight.

The Red Wings have lost five straight, one shy of their season-long skid from last month, after winning six of the previous nine games (see full recap).