Best of NHL: Maxime Lagace becomes 4th goalie to get a win for Golden Knights

OTTAWA, Ontario - Maxime Lagace was relieved to pick up his first NHL victory after allowing 11 goals in his first three appearances.

The 24-year-old goalie made 24 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

"It's good to have the first one finally," Lagace said. "The guys played really well so I have them to thank for that win."

The game was all the more special with Lagace's parents and other family members in attendance.

"It's a really special moment and I'm pretty excited," Lagace said.

Expansion Vegas snapped a three game-losing streak to improve to 9-4-0 (see full recap).

Wilson scores 2 goals as Capitals beat Bruins

BOSTON - Tom Wilson posted his first two goals of the season, Alex Ovechkin also scored and the Washington Capitals continued their recent success against the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.



The Capitals have won the last 10 meetings against the Bruins, including two in overtime. Braden Holtby made 31 saves while improving to 12-2 against Boston for his career.

David Pastrank scored both goals for the Bruins, who had collected at least a point in their last six games, going 3-0-3. Tuuka Rask stopped 24 shots, falling to 1-10-5 in his career against Washington.

Pastrnak's power-play goal out of a scramble cut Washington's lead to 3-2 with 2:32 to play, but Holtby made a couple of stops in the closing minute after the Bruins pulled Rask for an extra skater (see full recap.)

Shattenkirk lifts Rangers over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. - Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lift the New York Rangers over the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night.



Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and Nick Holden also scored for the Rangers, who won their third straight. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots.