Best of NHL: Maxime Lagace becomes 4th goalie to get a win for Golden Knights
OTTAWA, Ontario - Maxime Lagace was relieved to pick up his first NHL victory after allowing 11 goals in his first three appearances.
The 24-year-old goalie made 24 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
"It's good to have the first one finally," Lagace said. "The guys played really well so I have them to thank for that win."
The game was all the more special with Lagace's parents and other family members in attendance.
"It's a really special moment and I'm pretty excited," Lagace said.
Expansion Vegas snapped a three game-losing streak to improve to 9-4-0 (see full recap).
Wilson scores 2 goals as Capitals beat Bruins
BOSTON - Tom Wilson posted his first two goals of the season, Alex Ovechkin also scored and the Washington Capitals continued their recent success against the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.
The Capitals have won the last 10 meetings against the Bruins, including two in overtime. Braden Holtby made 31 saves while improving to 12-2 against Boston for his career.
David Pastrank scored both goals for the Bruins, who had collected at least a point in their last six games, going 3-0-3. Tuuka Rask stopped 24 shots, falling to 1-10-5 in his career against Washington.
Pastrnak's power-play goal out of a scramble cut Washington's lead to 3-2 with 2:32 to play, but Holtby made a couple of stops in the closing minute after the Bruins pulled Rask for an extra skater (see full recap.)
Shattenkirk lifts Rangers over Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lift the New York Rangers over the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night.
Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and Nick Holden also scored for the Rangers, who won their third straight. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots.
Colton Sceviour scored two goals for the Panthers. Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle also scored, and Roberto Luongo made 39 saves in his first game since he injured a hand against Pittsburgh on Oct. 20.
Florida dropped its fourth consecutive game.
Shattenkirk fired a shot from the right side that beat Luongo 1:08 into overtime (see full recap).
Pietrangelo scores twice as Blues beat Maple Leafs
ST. LOUIS - Alex Pietrangelo scored twice, Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn each had three assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday night.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Joel Edmundson, Magnus Paajarvi and Vladimir Sobotoka also scored for the Blues, who improved to 6-1 at home. Jake Allen had 26 saves.
Edmundson and Pietrangelo gave St. Louis a league-best 16 goals from defensemen this season. Pietrangelo's 15 points leads all NHL defensemen.
The Blues have earned points in six of their last seven home games against Toronto (5-1-1). (see full recap.)