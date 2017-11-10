Best of NHL: Jaromir Jagr scores 1st goal with Flames in 6-3 win

CALGARY, Alberta -- Jaromir Jagr scored his first goal for the Flames and added an assist to lead Calgary to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

After Jagr's rebound resulted in Mark Jankowski's first NHL goal to open the scoring 9:15 into the first period, the future Hall-of-Famer showed the type of finish around the net that has got him 766 career goals, second only to Wayne Gretzky.

Breaking up ice on a 2-on-1 with Johnny Gaudreau, Jagr got himself open, took a cross-ice pass and after patiently waiting for Petr Mrazek to go down, neatly snapped a shot past the Red Wings goaltender.

It was Jagr's first two-point game with the Flames, who signed the 45-year-old as a free agent on Oct. 4. Jagr was playing in his second-straight game after missing six with a groin injury. He has four points in seven games this season.

Gaudreau scored a pair of goals, including an empty netter, Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk also tallied for Calgary (9-7-0). The Flames have won four of their last five. Gaudreau's three-point night extends his point-streak to six games.

Martin Frk, Frans Nielsen and Anthony Mantha had goals for Detroit (8-8-1) (see full recap).

NHL-best Lightning knock off Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist during Tampa Bay's four-goal first period, and the NHL-leading Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Thursday night in an early meeting of division leaders.



Victor Hedman also scored while Tampa Bay's stars led a fantastic four-goal outburst in just 2:02 to bury Jonathan Quick and the Pacific Division-leading Kings, who lost at home in regulation for the first time this season.

Vladislav Namestnikov added a third-period goal and Peter Budaj made 22 saves against his former Los Angeles teammates for the Lightning, who improved the NHL's best record to 13-2-2 with their third straight victory overall.