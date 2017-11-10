Best of NHL: Jaromir Jagr scores 1st goal with Flames in 6-3 win
CALGARY, Alberta -- Jaromir Jagr scored his first goal for the Flames and added an assist to lead Calgary to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.
After Jagr's rebound resulted in Mark Jankowski's first NHL goal to open the scoring 9:15 into the first period, the future Hall-of-Famer showed the type of finish around the net that has got him 766 career goals, second only to Wayne Gretzky.
Breaking up ice on a 2-on-1 with Johnny Gaudreau, Jagr got himself open, took a cross-ice pass and after patiently waiting for Petr Mrazek to go down, neatly snapped a shot past the Red Wings goaltender.
It was Jagr's first two-point game with the Flames, who signed the 45-year-old as a free agent on Oct. 4. Jagr was playing in his second-straight game after missing six with a groin injury. He has four points in seven games this season.
Gaudreau scored a pair of goals, including an empty netter, Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk also tallied for Calgary (9-7-0). The Flames have won four of their last five. Gaudreau's three-point night extends his point-streak to six games.
Martin Frk, Frans Nielsen and Anthony Mantha had goals for Detroit (8-8-1) (see full recap).
NHL-best Lightning knock off Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist during Tampa Bay's four-goal first period, and the NHL-leading Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Thursday night in an early meeting of division leaders.
Victor Hedman also scored while Tampa Bay's stars led a fantastic four-goal outburst in just 2:02 to bury Jonathan Quick and the Pacific Division-leading Kings, who lost at home in regulation for the first time this season.
Vladislav Namestnikov added a third-period goal and Peter Budaj made 22 saves against his former Los Angeles teammates for the Lightning, who improved the NHL's best record to 13-2-2 with their third straight victory overall.
Oscar Fantenberg scored his first career goal and Quick stopped 38 shots for the Kings (11-3-2), who had won nine of 12 before falling into a huge early hole against the NHL's top team this season.
Kucherov started the Lightning's avalanche of goals during 4-on-4 play midway through the first period, slipping out on a breakaway to accept a pass from Stamkos. The Russian forward leads the NHL with 16 goals in 17 games, and he has eight points in the last three games.
Stamkos kept the overall NHL scoring lead with 30 points, but Kucherov is right behind with 29 (see full recap).
Draisaitl's late goal gives Oilers overtime win
NEWARK, N.J. -- Leon Draisaitl's goal with 16.3 second left in overtime lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
The Oilers (6-8-1) have now won consecutive games for the first time all season. Anton Slepyshev and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves.
The Devils have lost four straight to fall to 9-4-2.
Cory Schneider made 29 saves for New Jersey. Brian Boyle and Drew Stafford scored for the Devils.
Following the franchise's first playoff appearance since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the 2005-06 season, Edmonton was a trendy pick to win the Western Conference during the preseason.
However, the Oilers opened the season with a 3-6-1 record in October, and were 2-2-0 in November. Entering the game, Edmonton's 11 points were second worst in the Western Conference, ahead of only Arizona.
Edmonton never led in until Draisaitl's game-winner (see full recap).