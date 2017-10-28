Best of NHL: Devils top Senators in shootout

The Devils couldn't hold on to win in regulation, but managed to best the Senators in a shootout. That and more from Friday's top NHL action.

NEWARK, N.J. - Jesper Bratt and Drew Stafford scored in the shootout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Friday night after blowing a two-goal lead in the final 1:15 of regulation.

Stafford kept the Devils in it by netting a backhand on their third shootout chance and then Bratt totally faked out Mike Condon on the fourth attempt for the game-winner. Tom Pyatt had scored for Ottawa on its second attempt.

Keith Kinkaid stopped Mike Hoffman on the Senators' last try to give the Devils their seventh win in nine games.

Jimmy Hayes, Adam Henrique, Brian Gibbons and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four straight goals.

Trailing 4-2 with less than two minutes to play, the Senators pulled their goaltender and tied the game on goals by Mark Stone and Christopher DiDomenico (see full recap).

Vegas moves to 8-1-0 after thumping Avs

LAS VEGAS - The Golden Knights hoped to give Las Vegas a reason to cheer when they opened their first ever homestand days after a mass shooting jarred the city.



Consider this a jackpot for Las Vegas' first major professional sports franchise.

Oscar Dansk got his third win in his third career game, and Vegas beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 Friday night to extend the best start ever by an NHL expansion team.

The Golden Knights won six of seven during their first string of home games. Their Oct. 10 home opener came nine days after 58 people were killed and nearly 550 were injured when authorities say Stephen Paddock rained gunfire from the windows of a 32nd-floor hotel suite into a crowd of country music concertgoers (see full recap).

Schenn's game-winner lifts Blues over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. - Dmitri Jaskin had spent some important minutes in the press box during the first 10 games of the St. Louis Blues' season.



But he showed on Friday night he can be up for some ice time.

Jaskin scored his first goal of the season and Brayden Schenn added the game-winner, giving the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jaskin had been a healthy scratch in three of St. Louis' first 10 games, with one assist over that span (see full recap).