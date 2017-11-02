Best of NHL: Cory Schneider makes 37 saves as Devils blank Canucks

We recap Wednesday's top NHL action, including Cory Schneider stopping all 37 shots in the Devils' 2-0 win over the Canucks.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Cory Schneider made 37 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils win for the ninth time in 11 games this season. New Jersey has won three straight and remains the NHL's only team with a perfect road record (5-0-0).

Taylor Hall added two assists and now has three goals and six assists in his last eight games against the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots for Vancouver.

Traded by the Canucks to the Devils for the ninth overall pick at the 2013 draft that Vancouver used to select center Bo Horvat, Schneider improved to 5-1-2 against his former team with a .940 save percentage (see full recap).

Malkin's 3rd-period goal gives Pens victory

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Evgeni Malkin's tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.



Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, and Matt Murray stopped 35 shots.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl had goals for the Oilers, who have lost four of their last five games. Cam Talbot finished with 27 saves.

Malkin tucked a wrist shot under Talbot's arm on the power play with 7:37 remaining in the third.

Murray made a big save on Nugent-Hopkins in tight with 13 seconds to go to preserve the win (see full recap).

Maple Leafs down Ducks to snap skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Patrick Marleau scored early in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.



Connor Brown also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots for the Maples Leafs, who had dropped four of their last five after starting the season 6-1-0.

Ondrej Kase scored for the Ducks, who had won two straight. John Gibson made 26 saves.

Marleau puts the Maple Leafs back in front 1:09 into the third with a powerful backhand shot for his 513th career goal. It proved to be his 100th career game-winner.

Jakob Silfverberg had the tying goal waived off with 1:38 remaining after the officials ruled he kicked the puck in. The play stood as called after a brief video review.

Leo Komarov scored an empty-netter 8 seconds later (see full recap).