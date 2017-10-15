Best of NHL: Auston Matthews' legend grows with OT winner as Leafs top Canadiens

Auston Matthews' legend grew Saturday night with a two-goal game and the overtime-winner as the Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens, 4-3.

MONTREAL -- Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

Matthews finished a 2-on-1 counterattack with William Nylander, beating goalie Carey Price with a shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games.

James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto, which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens (see full recap).

Kucherov scores in 5th straight game, Lightning beat Blues

TAMPA, Fla. -- Nikita Kucherov became the first Tampa Bay player to score in each of the first five games of a season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night.



Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, who have won four of five.

Vladimir Tarasenko got his fourth goal and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots for St. Louis, which has lost two in a row following a season-opening four-game winning streak.

Kucherov made it 2-0 on a backhander at 6:27 of the third.

Tarasenko got the Blues with 2-1 with 3:23 to play. He has seven goals and nine points in nine games against Tampa Bay (see full recap).

Crosby scores twice, leads Penguins past Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby scored two goals, including a bad-angle deflection in the third period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night.



Crosby has three goals this season. Patric Hornqvist and Greg McKegg also scored for the Penguins, who are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games against the Panthers -- their longest stretch without a regulation loss in the history of the series.

McKegg, who scored his first goal for Pittsburgh, spent time with the Panthers the last two seasons, compiling eight points in 46 games and appearing in a playoff game in 2016.