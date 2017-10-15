Best of NHL: Auston Matthews' legend grows with OT winner as Leafs top Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.
Matthews finished a 2-on-1 counterattack with William Nylander, beating goalie Carey Price with a shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games.
James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto, which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.
Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens (see full recap).
Kucherov scores in 5th straight game, Lightning beat Blues
TAMPA, Fla. -- Nikita Kucherov became the first Tampa Bay player to score in each of the first five games of a season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night.
Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, who have won four of five.
Vladimir Tarasenko got his fourth goal and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots for St. Louis, which has lost two in a row following a season-opening four-game winning streak.
Kucherov made it 2-0 on a backhander at 6:27 of the third.
Tarasenko got the Blues with 2-1 with 3:23 to play. He has seven goals and nine points in nine games against Tampa Bay (see full recap).
Crosby scores twice, leads Penguins past Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby scored two goals, including a bad-angle deflection in the third period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Crosby has three goals this season. Patric Hornqvist and Greg McKegg also scored for the Penguins, who are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games against the Panthers -- their longest stretch without a regulation loss in the history of the series.
McKegg, who scored his first goal for Pittsburgh, spent time with the Panthers the last two seasons, compiling eight points in 46 games and appearing in a playoff game in 2016.
Matt Murray stopped 43 shots for Pittsburgh. He earned his 44th win, tying Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford for 10th in team history.
Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Aaron Ekblad also had a goal for Florida. Evgeni Dadonov added two assists for the Panthers, unable to win a third straight game (see full recap).
Ehlers gets 5th goal, lifts Jets over Hurricanes
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading fifth goal during the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets over the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday night.
Ehlers took a feed from captain Blake Wheeler and wired a shot from the high slot over the stick-side shoulder of goalie Scott Darling 6:03 into the third. Winnipeg won its third straight after an 0-2 start.
Bryan Little also scored for the Jets.
Jeff Skinner had a power-play goal for Carolina.
On the winner, Wheeler had the puck in the corner and waited for Ehlers to skate himself open. Ehlers, skating backward through the slot from Darling's right to his left, took the pass and caught the new Hurricanes goaltender going the wrong way, sniping a perfect wrist shot into the corner (see full recap).