Who are the best NFL wide receivers? Julian Edelman shares a few names

Julian Edelman is coming off a fantastic 2018 season during which he won Super Bowl LIII MVP by helping the New England Patriots win their sixth championship in team history.

Edelman is one of the league's top wide receivers, and without question the best postseason performer at the position among active players. He's been making the media rounds this week promoting his new Showtime Documentary "100%: Julian Edelman."

He was asked this week during a radio appearance on Hot 97 who he thinks are the league's top wide receivers, and the three-time Super Bowl winner gave a few names.

"There's a few guys," Edelman said. "(Odell Beckham Jr. is) up there. I would put AB (Antonio Brown) in there. AB's a beast, and to watch how he works, I appreciate that. I see him on Instagram and stuff. He motivates me with the way he works. Julio (Jones) is outstanding, up there. Those are some of the guys that are doing it well. I think (Adam) Thielen's pretty good. He's been putting up some stats. I put on his routes and he runs good routes. He's savvy with what he's doing. Everyone's good in this league, and I would say some of those guys that I named are close to the top."

Edelman could have a large role in the Patriots' passing offense in 2019 following the offseason departures of Cordarrelle Patterson and Chris Hogan, as well as the uncertain future of suspended wideout Josh Gordon. Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski also retired, leaving the Patriots a bit thin among pass-catchers.

Edelman still managed to tally 74 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 despite missing the first four games of the regular season due to suspension. He took his performance to another level in the playoffs, where he caught 26 passes for 388 yards over three games.

