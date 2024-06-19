Best NFL players born in the 2000s include Ja'Marr Chase, 'Sauce' Gardner, Ivan Pace Jr.

Two NFL players with Cincinnati connections made PFF's list of the best players born in the 2000s.

The analytics site released what it called its "All-2000s Team." Among the 22 on the list:

Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

"Although Chase was born in 2000, he has already logged more than 3,000 snaps in the NFL, including the postseason," the site noted. It also noted quarterbacks have recorded a 10.5.5 passer rating when targeting him.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner after being drafted No. 4 in 2022.

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Also born in 2000, the New York Jets player is "arguably already the best cornerback in the NFL," PFF wrote. "He has allowed quarterbacks only a 60.8 passer rating over the last two seasons."

Gardner was UC's highest-ever draft pick at No. 4 overall for the Jets in 2022; he went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished his classes after getting drafted and earned his diploma last August.

Ivan Pace Jr. is the only unanimous All-American in Cincinnati Bearcats football history. He went to Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of college.

"Pace burst onto the scene in 2023 as an undrafted free agent," PFF wrote. "He picked up five total pressures on 15 pass-rushing snaps over the first two weeks and remained an asset as a pass rusher throughout his rookie campaign, as his 109 pass-rushing snaps ranked sixth among linebackers."

A product of Colerain High School, Miami University and Cincinnati, Pace is the only unanimous All-American in Bearcats history.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ja'Marr Chase, Sauce Gardner, Ivan Pace Jr. on PFF All-2000s NFL list