Best NFL player to wear each jersey number: How many Bengals were picked?

We’ve been running down the list of every player to wear each number in Cincinnati Bengals history — but is there a Bengals player who was the best ever in the NFL to wear a number?

That’s exactly what Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar set out to figure out in a recent project where he listed the best player in history to wear Nos. 1-99.

It’s a fun read, though the Bengals don’t show up often.

The biggest contender was probably Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, but he’s only an honorable mention at the No. 78. Understandable, considering he shared a number with all-timer Bruce Smith. Others, such as A.J. Green (18) and Corey Dillon (28) also made the cut as honorable mentions.

On the current roster, maybe the safest name to actually contend for best-ever status with a certain number is Joe Burrow, but he’ll have to dethrone Drew Brees. Ja’Marr Chase would have to eventually surpass Warren Moon.

