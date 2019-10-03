Yahoo! is partnering with The Action Network during the football season to bring you expert sports betting information and analysis. This report is by Sean Koerner

Whether you’re playing pick’em in our app or going old school with your co-workers, you can follow my straight-up and against-the-spread pick ’em confidence ratings throughout the season for the best options each week.

Let’s quickly run through my methodology, then dig into my ratings for Week 5 complete with a downloadable spreadsheet you can use to generate custom ratings if your pool is using different odds than what we have here.

NFL Pick ‘Em Confidence Ratings Methodology

These confidence ratings are based on my NFL power ratings.

To calculate my power ratings each week, I factor in home-field advantage, travel, injuries, personnel changes and any news that could impact odds to come up with what I feel the “true” odds are for every matchup.

In theory, sportsbooks’ lines should be fairly close. But we can use any differences to exploit the best SU and ATS picks (or know when to avoid certain teams/games).

Now let’s start with my straight-up ratings for Week 5 then wrap it up with ATS.







Straight-Up Confidence Ratings

1. Patriots

Matchup: Redskins

Confidence Rating: 89.6%

2. Eagles

Matchup: Jets

Confidence Rating: 88%

3. Chiefs

Matchup: Colts

Confidence Rating: 80.8%

4. Chargers

Matchup: Broncos

Confidence Rating: 72.9%

5. Bears

Matchup: Raiders

Confidence Rating: 66.8%

6. Titans

Matchup: Bills

Confidence Rating: 65.2%

T-7. 49ers

Matchup: Browns

Confidence Rating: 63.6%

T-7. Saints

Matchup: Buccaneers

Confidence Rating: 63.6%

T-7. Texans

Matchup: Falcons

Confidence Rating: 63.6%

T-7. Vikings

Matchup: Giants

Confidence Rating: 63.6%

T-11. Bengals

Matchup: Cardinals

Confidence Rating: 62%

T-11. Cowboys

Matchup: Packers

Confidence Rating: 62%

T-11. Panthers

Matchup: Jaguars

Confidence Rating: 62%

14. Ravens

Matchup: Steelers

Confidence Rating: 58.6%

T-15. Rams

Matchup: Seahawks

Confidence Rating: 50%

T-15. Seahawks

Matchup: Rams

Confidence Rating: 50%

17. Steelers

Matchup: Ravens

Confidence Rating: 41.4%

T-18. Cardinals

Matchup: Bengals

Confidence Rating: 38%

T-18. Jaguars

Matchup: Panthers

Confidence Rating: 38%

T-18. Packers

Matchup: Cowboys

Confidence Rating: 38%

T-21. Browns

Matchup: 49ers

Confidence Rating: 36.4%

T-21. Buccaneers

Matchup: Saints

Confidence Rating: 36.4%

T-21. Falcons

Matchup: Texans

Confidence Rating: 36.4%

T-21. Giants

Matchup: Vikings

Confidence Rating: 36.4%

25. Bills

Matchup: Titans

Confidence Rating: 34.8%

26. Raiders

Matchup: Bears

Confidence Rating: 33.2%

27. Broncos

Matchup: Chargers

Confidence Rating: 27.1%

28. Colts

Matchup: Chiefs

Confidence Rating: 19.2%

29. Jets

Matchup: Eagles

Confidence Rating: 12%

30. Redskins

Matchup: Patriots

Confidence Rating: 10.4%





Against the Spread Confidence Ratings

I’ve outlined my confidence ratings for the odds available at PointsBet as of writing on Tuesday, but you can also download my spreadsheet at the end of this story to generate confidence ratings based on the spreads your league is using.

T-1. Titans

Spread: -3

Opponent: Bills

T-1. Giants

Spread: +5.5

Opponent: Vikings

T-1. Rams

Spread: +1.5

Opponent: Seahawks

T-4. Redskins

Spread: +15.5

Opponent: Patriots

T-4. Steelers

Spread: +3.5

Opponent: Ravens

T-4. Falcons

Spread: +5

Opponent: Texans

T-4. Colts

Spread: +11

Opponent: Chiefs

T-4. Saints

Spread: -3

Opponent: Buccaneers

T-9. Chargers

Spread: -6.5

Opponent: Chargers

T-9. Bengals

Spread: -3

Opponent: Cardinals

T-9. 49ers

Spread: -3.5

Opponent: Browns

T-12. Panthers

Spread: -3.5

Opponent: Jaguars

T-12. Eagles

Spread: -13.5

Opponent: Jets

T-12. Bears

Spread: -5

Opponent: Raiders

T-12. Cowboys

Spread: -3.5

Opponent: Packers

T-12. Packers

Spread: +3.5

Opponent: Cowboys

T-12. Jets

Spread: +13.5

Opponent: Eagles

T-12. Raiders

Spread: +5

Opponent: Bears

T-12. Jaguars

Spread: +3.5

Opponent: Panthers

T-20. Browns

Spread: +3.5

Opponent: 49ers

T-20. Cardinals

Spread: +3

Opponent: Bengals

T-20. Broncos

Spread: +6.5

Opponent: Chargers

T-23. Buccaneers

Spread: +3

Opponent: Saints

T-23. Chiefs

Spread: -11

Opponent: Colts

T-23. Texans

Spread: -5

Opponent: Falcons

T-23. Ravens

Spread: -3.5

Opponent: Steelers

T-23. Patriots

Spread: -15.5

Opponent: Redskins

T-28. Seahawks

Spread: -1.5

Opponent: Rams

T-28. Vikings

Spread: -5.5

Opponent: Giants

T-28. Bills

Spread: +3

Opponent: Titans

Custom Confidence Ratings

Your league might be using different odds, in which case, you’ll want to click this link to download my customizable spreadsheet and plug in the right odds.

Note that you’ll want to make sure to add the “-” in front of the spread for the favored team but nothing in front of the underdog in Columns E and F. The confidence ratings will then autogenerate in Column M.