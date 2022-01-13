The best NFL head coaching hire of every season dating back to 2000

Who will be the best coaching hire in 2022?

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

‘Tis the season for downtrodden NFL teams to set out and look for a coaching savior. Six teams — the Bears, Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Jaguars and Dolphins — are currently looking for new leaders with a possible seventh (Raiders) joining the fray after their playoff run.

By definition, the Super Bowl success rate for coaches can’t be that great. There have been 131 head coach hirings in the NFL since 2000, but only 13 different men have won a Super Bowl in that same period of time.

Here’s some room for optimism for fans of teams looking this year, though: At least one Super Bowl-winning coach was hired in 11 of the 21 seasons since 2000.

Here’s a look at the best coach hired in every season since 2000.

2000 — Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

(Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

Forget the best hire of 2000. Robert Kraft convincing Bill Belichick to ditch the Jets and join the Patriots instead is arguably the greatest coaching hire in NFL history.

Other hires in 2000:

Dave McGinnis — Arizona Cardinals*.

Dick LeBeau — Cincinnati Bengals*.

Dave Campo — Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Sherman — Green Bay Packers.

Dave Wannstedt — Miami Dolphins.

Jim Haslett — New Orleans Saints.

Al Groh — New York Jets.

Mike Martz — St. Louis Rams.

2001 — Dick Vermeil, Kansas City Chiefs

(Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports)

Vermeil never got the Chiefs to the top like he did the cross-state Rams, But he did go 44-36 with a 13-3 season in 2003.

Other hires in 2001:

Gregg Williams — Buffalo Bills.

Butch Davis — Cleveland Browns.

Marty Mornhinweg — Detroit Lions.

Herm Edwards — New York Jets.

Marty Schottenheimer — Washington.

2002 — Tony Dungy, Indianapolis Colts

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Jon Gruden would immediately get the Bucs over the hump in Tampa Bay that Dungy couldn’t. But Dungy never won fewer than 10 games in any of his seven seasons in Indianapolis and finally won the big one in 2006. His final record with the Colts was 85-27 with five straight division titles.

Other hires in 2002:

John Fox — Carolina Panthers.

Dom Capers — Houston Texans.

Bill Callahan — Oakland Raiders.

Marty Schottenheimer — San Diego Chargers.

Jon Gruden — Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve Spurrier — Washington.

2003 — Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals

(Brett Hansbauer/USA TODAY Sports)

Marv Lewis lasted 16 seasons in Cincinnati, winning four division titles and appearing in the playoffs seven times. He unfortunately never won a playoff game in tiger stripes, but he did a much better job than the rest of 2003’s class.

Other hires in 2003:

Bill Parcells — Dallas Cowboys.

Steve Mariucci — Detroit Lions.

Jack Del Rio — Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dennis Erickson — San Francisco 49ers.

2004 — Tom Coughlin, New York Giants

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Any other coach in this class beat Bill Belichick twice in the Super Bowl? Didn’t think so.

Other hires in 2004:

Dennis Green — Arizona Cardinals.

Jim L. Mora — Atlanta Falcons.

Mike Mularkey — Buffalo Bills.

Lovie Smith – Chicago Bears.

Norv Turner — Oakland Raiders.

Joe Gibbs — Washington.

2005 — Romeo Crennel, Cleveland Browns

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Not a lot to pick from in 2005. Crennel had the only double-digit win season of this trio, a 10-6 mark in his final season with the Browns.

Other hires in 2005:

Nick Saban — Miami Dolphins.

Mike Nolan — San Francisco 49ers.

2006 — Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Payton finally delivered a long-awaited Super Bowl title to New Orleans in 2009 and became a Big Easy legend in the process.

Other hires in 2006:

Dick Jauron — Buffalo Bills.

Rod Marinelli — Detroit Lions.

Mike McCarthy — Green Bay Packers.

Gary Kubiak — Houston Texans.

Herm Edwards — Kansas City Chiefs.

Brad Childress — Minnesota Vikings.

Eric Mangini — New York Jets.

Art Shell — Oakland Raiders.

Scott Linehan — St. Louis Rams.

2007 — Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

There probably isn’t a coach on this list who faced bigger expectations than Tomlin, who was following in footsteps of only two coaches from the previous 40 years. But he arrived in Pittsburgh and passed the test with flying colors, winning a Super Bowl title. He still hasn’t posted a losing season, either.

Other hires in 2007:

Bobby Petrino — Atlanta Falcons.

Ken Whisenhunt — Arizona Cardinals.

Wade Phillips — Dallas Cowboys.

Cam Cameron — Miami Dolphins;.

Lane Kiffin — Oakland Raiders.

Norv Turner — San Diego Chargers.

2008 — John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

John was the lesser known of the Harbaugh brothers when he got this job. But he’s carved out his own legacy with a 137-88 overall record and one Super Bowl ring with the Ravens.

Other hires in 2008:

Mike Smith — Atlanta Falcons.

Tony Sparano — Miami Dolphins.

Jim Zorn — Washington.

2009 — Rex Ryan, New York Jets

(Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

Rex didn’t last long in green, but the Jets did make two AFC title games in Ryan’s first two seasons — and the franchise hasn’t been back to the playoffs since.

Other hires in 2009:

Eric Mangini — Cleveland Browns.

Josh McDaniels — Denver Broncos.

Jim Schwartz — Detroit Lions.

Jim Caldwell — Indianapolis Colts.

Todd Haley — Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Cable — Oakland Raiders.

Steve Spagnuolo — St. Louis Rams.

Mike Singletary — San Francisco 49ers.

Jim L. Mora — Seattle Seahawks.

Raheem Morris — Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2010 — Pete Caroll, Seattle Seahawks

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Carroll’s return to the NFL ranks went splendidly as he helped build Seattle into an NFC power for most of the decade. He won the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2013 and was one Malcolm Butler interception away from winning another a year later.

Other hires in 2010:

Chan Gailey — Buffalo Bills.

Mike Shanahan — Washington.

Jason Garrett — Dallas Cowboys.

Leslie Frazier — Minnesota Vikings.

2011 — Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco 49ers

(Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

Harbaugh burned out quickly in San Francisco, but his flame went bright. The 49ers went to three straight conference title games and were a Colin Kaepernick-to-Michael Crabtree pass away from beating the Ravens (and Harbaugh’s brother) in the Super Bowl.

Other hires in 2011:

John Fox — Denver Broncos.

Ron Rivera — Carolina Panthers.

Pat Shurmur — Cleveland Browns.

Hue Jackson — Oakland Raiders.

Mike Munchak — Tennessee Titans.

2012 — Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2012 class didn’t produce a lot of success, but Pagano had a good run in Indy. Though he missed 12 games his first year due to cancer treatments, the Colts went 11-5 in his first three seasons and made the 2014 “Deflategate” AFC title game.

Other hires in 2012:

Mike Mularkey — Jacksonville Jaguars.

Romeo Crennel — Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Philbin — Miami Dolphins.

Jeff Fisher — St. Louis Rams.

Greg Schiano — Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dennis Allen — Oakland Raiders.

2013 — Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Reid had a great run in Philadelphia, but he’s been even better in Kansas City. Headed into the 2021 playoffs, Reid has posted a 103-42 record and has made visits to three straight AFC title games and two straight Super Bowls, winning one.

Other hires in 2013:

Bruce Arians — Arizona Cardinals.

Doug Marrone — Buffalo Bills.

Marc Trestman — Chicago Bears.

Rob Chudzinski — Cleveland Browns.

Gus Bradley — Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chip Kelly — Philadelphia Eagles.

Mike McCoy — San Diego Chargers.

2014 — Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

(Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Zimmer was just fired after a good run with a bad ending in Minnesota. The former defensive coordinator went 72-56-1 with two division titles and a trip to the 2017 NFC title game.

Other hires in 2014:

Bill O’Brien— Houston Texans.

Mike Pettine — Cleveland Browns.

Jim Caldwell — Detroit Lions.

Lovie Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ken Whisenhunt — Tennessee Titans.

Jay Gruden — Washington.

2015 — Gary Kubiak, Denver Broncos

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Kubiak experienced great success as offensive coordinator with the Broncos, helping the franchise win its first two Super Bowl titles in the late ’90s. He returned to the team in 2015 and got them over the hump for their third, commanding a ship that included Brock Osweiler and a very old Peyton Manning. He only lasted two seasons thanks to some health issues, but no one will ever take that ring away from him.

Other hires in 2015:

Rex Ryan — Buffalo Bills.

John Fox — Chicago Bears.

Dan Quinn — Atlanta Falcons.

Todd Bowles — New York Jets.

Jack Del Rio — Oakland Raiders.

Jim Tomsula — San Francisco 49ers.

2016 — Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Pederson’s time in Philadelphia was short, but he’ll always have a soft spot in Eagles fans hearts for finally delivering that Super Bowl championship.

Other hires in 2016:

Hue Jackson — Cleveland Browns.

Adam Gase — Miami Dolphins.

Chip Kelly — San Francisco 49ers.

Dirk Koetter — Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Mularkey — Tennessee Titans.

Ben McAdoo — New York Giants.

2017 — Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

McVay has completely turned the Rams franchise around since taking over from Jeff Fisher. His early success also paved the way for a lot of young, offensive-minded coaches to be hired in following seasons.

Other hires in 2017:

Sean McDermott — Buffalo Bills.

Vance Joseph — Denver Broncos.

Doug Marrone — Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony Lynn — Los Angeles Chargers.

Kyle Shanahan — San Francisco 49ers.

2018 — Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

(Getty Images)

Only Vrabel and Frank Reich remain from this class, just four years later. Vrabel is 41-24 with the Titans and has made the playoffs in three of four seasons.

Other hires in 2018:

Steve Wilks — Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Nagy — Chicago Bears.

Matt Patricia — Detroit Lions.

Frank Reich — Indianapolis Colts.

Pat Shurmur — New York Giants,

Jon Gruden — Oakland Raiders.

2019 — Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the younger guys like LaFleur, Kingsbury or Taylor might end up being the long-term answer. But only one person from the class of 2019 has a Super Bowl ring so far.

Other hires in 2019:

Matt LaFleur — Green Bay Packers.

Kliff Kingsbury — Arizona Cardinals.

Zac Taylor — Cincinnati Bengals.

Freddie Kitchens — Cleveland Browns.

Vic Fangio — Denver Broncos.

Brian Flores — Miami Dolphins.

Adam Gase — New York Jets.

2020 — Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Judge is already gone, Rhule looks like a bust and the jury is still out if Stefanski and Rivera can be the guys to complete their franchise turnarounds. That leaves McCarthy?

Other hires in 2020:

Matt Rhule — Carolina Panthers.

Kevin Stefanski — Cleveland Browns.

Joe Judge — New York Giants.

Ron Rivera — Washington Football Team.

2021 — Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s still too early on this one for everyone except Urban Meyer (LOL). We’ll go with Sirianni, who was the only coach to lead his new team to the playoffs in Year One.

Other hires in 2021:

Arthur Smith — Atlanta Falcons.

Dan Campbell — Detroit Lions.

David Culley — Houston Texans.

Urban Meyer — Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brandon Staley — Los Angeles Chargers.

Robert Saleh — New York Jets.

