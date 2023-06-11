Best NFL free agents left and whether Bengals should be interested

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to get active in free agency much over the summer as training camp gets underway.

There’s always a chance they go after more help at a position like running back or even bring back their most notable free agent still left on the market, sure.

But the Bengals were a team not expected to have a ton of roster turnover this offseason and adding a big draft class after a solid outing in free agency leaves little in the way for additions — cut days will be hard enough in the fall as it is.

Even so, here’s a look at the best remaining free agents on the open market and where the Bengals should have an interest.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is a star wideout — but the Bengals don’t exactly have a problem at the position in that area.

Verdict: No

RB Dalvin Cook

Cook is a really fun player, but he’s not the best running back option for the Bengals in free agency right now.

Verdict: No

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is still going strong as a situation pass-rusher, tallying 9.5 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures in 15 games last year.

Verdict: Yes

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is now 30 and arguably more well-known for his run defense than pass-rush at this point.

Verdict: No

DE Justin Houston

Houston might be 34, but he just keeps on producing as a pass-rusher. He had another 9.5 sacks last year over 14 games and won’t come at a steep price.

Verdict: Yes

G Dalton Risner

More depth for the line is never a bad thing and Risner is still only going into his age-28 season.

Verdict: Yes

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott is the better option compared to someone like Dalvin Cook thanks to his work as a pass-blocker, making him a good complement to Joe Mixon.

Verdict: Yes

DE Matt Ioannidis

The Bengals aren’t hurting for line depth, but Matt Ioannidis has long gone underrated and is versatile in the way Lou Anarumo likes.

Verdict: Yes

T Taylor Lewan

Lewan listed the Bengals as a possible spot this offseason but his injury history might suggest guys like Jackson Carman are better backup options and there’s a logjam at right tackle as it is.

Verdict: No

Bonus: CB Eli Apple

The Bengals still have plenty of reasons to like Apple the player in their system, even if they used multiple draft picks on the position.

Verdict: Yes

