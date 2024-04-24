Best NFL draft landing spots for USC’s MarShawn Lloyd

USC running back MarShawn Lloyd entered 2023 as one of the more interesting running backs in the 2024 NFL draft class. Now he is ready for his big moment. He will learn where he will begin his NFL career and get a chance to stick on a professional roster.

Lloyd has faced setbacks in his career as well as thriving situations. He tore his ACL in his second college practice. From there, he didn’t let that injury define him. He showed he could work back from the physical setbacks and not let the mental part of recuperation hinder his progress.

Lloyd set career highs in rushing attempts (116), rushing yards (820) and yards per carry (7.1) with the USC Trojans, scoring nine rushing touchdowns. The running back also impressed at the NFL combine earlier this year, measuring in at 5-9 and 220 pounds and running a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Finding a fit for Lloyd shouldn’t be too hard. He is a versatile running back who should be a viable No. 3 or No. 2 option in the NFL.

I believe he would fit with The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants and L.A. Rams as a rotational committee back at the next level. Lloyd is someone who can come in on day one and contribute to any team he lands on next week.

Love the skillset that MarShawn Lloyd will provide an NFL offense. Ran a 4.46 at 220 pounds and is able to create plays like this. Fun player man! pic.twitter.com/ITCrfq20KQ — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 11, 2024

