Best NFL comparisons to every Patriots 2023 NFL draft pick

The New England Patriots selected 12 prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, and not every player was on the radar for fans.

One of the more fun ways to introduce people to new players is doing NFL player comparisons. Obviously, this is not an exact science, and we’re basically going more on feelings.

We certainly hope these prospects can all turn out like their comparisons.

The issue with these is that some players may exceed and become their own comparison, while others could be out of the league in a few years. I’m going to skip kicker Chad Ryland and Punter Bryce Baringer on this list, as it’s pretty hard to try and form a comparison for a specialist.

The Patriots have a type when it comes to draft prospects. So are these picks more of the same, or are we beginning to see changes as Bill Belichick creeps toward the end of his coaching career?

Let’s dive into it.

Christian Gonzalez, CB

Player Comparison: Aquib Talib

Christian Gonzalez reminds me a lot of Talib in the sense that they are both tall, fast, lengthy and have great coverage instincts. Talib was more of a willing tackler and has some nastiness to his game. But Gonzalez is more refined and takes less risks. Talib had a tendency to get overly aggressive and allow chunk plays on misreads. However, Gonzalez seemingly has some more control in that area.

Keion White, EDGE

Player Comparison: Cam Jordan

Obviously, comparing a rookie to a future Hall of Famer is a big ask, but I see a lot of Cam Jordan in Keion White. There’s inside-outside versatility, with good size, power and speed to be a three-down run defender and elite pass rusher.

White has some work to do against the run, but the physical traits are there to be a similar player. Jordan is a Hall of Fame defensive lineman who is elite in multiple areas, but White is certainly athletic enough to compare.

Marte Mapu, LB

Player Comparison: Azeez Al-Shaair

Similarly, both were smaller school players. Both had injury concerns coming out, and both are extremely athletic linebackers that can cover a lot of ground. I see a lot of the same flip and chase ability that Al-Shaair possesses.

Mapu also has some excellent coverage skills. If Mapu can find some of the success that Al-Shaair had in 2021, the Patriots will have an exciting linebacker to add to their second level.

Jake Andrews, G/C

Player Comparison: Ted Karras

Both players have eerily similar size and versatility, but Andrews has some more explosiveness to his game. And Karras has more power.

Karras has been an above average lineman in the NFL since his emergence, and the Patriots clearly value a swing interior lineman that can give them year-to-year flexibility. Andrews could slide to center full time when David Andrews retires, but I see a ton of Ted Karras in his game.

Sidy Sow, OT/G

Player Comparison: Michael Onwenu

Sow is a lighter Mike Onwenu and will likely be tested at left tackle in camp. The Patriots love their bigger framed guards, and Sow, at minimum, will be an above average guard in this league. If he can reach the ceiling of Mike Onwenu, the Patriots may have found a gem in the middle rounds

Atonio Mafi, G

Player Comparison: Damien Lewis

Lewis is one of the better guards in the league for the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2020 third-rounder and Mafi share some similarities in their build but also their raw power and run-blocking ability. Mafi may be a similar above average guard prospect when the pads come on.

One thing is for sure: Adrian Klemm has plenty to work with to find the best eight or nine guys for the 2023 season, along with creating the best combination to keep Mac Jones upright.

Kayshon Boutte, WR

Player Comparison: Brandon Aiyuk

There was a time when Boutte was considered the best receiver in the class, and the Patriots got him in the sixth round. I see a lot of Aiyuk in Boutte, but I think Boutte has some better hands and is a little better in finding the zone.

Aiyuk and Boutte ran similar 40 times, but I think both have faster game speed than their 40 time suggests. Both are exciting with the ball in their hands and are excellent YAC guys.

Demario Douglas, WR

Player Comparison: Danny Amendola

While there is more speed from Douglas, I think there are a lot of similarities between the two slot receivers. Amendola has slightly better hands, but Douglas is better with the ball in his hands. If the Patriots can use Douglas as a gadget, it would be an incredible late find for an offense looking for some sparks.

Ameer Speed, CB

Player Comparison: Kevin King

Speed has limited tape and will likely be a special teamer. But he has similar size, speed and ability to Kevin King. He has some ability to line up as a safety, but the Patriots clearly felt their room needed more size, speed and explosiveness.

Isaiah Bolden, CB/KR

Player Comparison: Tycen Anderson

Bolden has experience covering the slot on the boundary and as a kick returner, which he is really good at. Coach Deion Sanders had the pleasure to coach Bolden, and the Patriots swooped in to find their next special teams ace and potential boundary corner.

Tycen Anderson is a similar prospect from last year, with size and speed, but most of his tape in the slot. I think Bolden could end up making the roster if the Patriots wish to move on from Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade in favor of Speed and Bolden, who are both big and fast.

