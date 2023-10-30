We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This neutral bedding will make your bedroom look like a suite at the Four Seasons

Your bed is your oasis, so you must make it as comfortable and cozy as possible to fit your preferences — at least this is my philosophy. A good night’s sleep can make or break the kind of day you have and even significantly affect your mood, so I make it a point to invest in high-quality sheets that I know will last me for years and years. On top of that, I love sheets that deliver quality, practicality and aesthetics and this new neutral bedding set from Cozy Earth checks every box.

You may have heard of the brand before when it made the coveted Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2018, and it’s completely worth the hype. The sheets are almost velvety and feel as smooth as butter against the skin.

Also, the 100% premium bamboo-viscose fabric is cooling and temperature-regulating, so you don’t have to worry about burning up throughout the night. This is the main reason why hot sleepers swear by these sheets.

While I love and appreciate all of these features, it’s the color that sold me from the jump. I’m admittedly a neutral bedding snob. I believe it’s the easiest way to achieve that luxury aesthetic without adding too many extra decor pieces or unnecessary decorative pillows to your bed and bedroom. Also, neutral tones pair well with almost any design aesthetic, so you won’t have to worry about completely revamping your room’s color scheme when you use this neutral bedding set.

Specifically, this particular share of brown (named “walnut” on the site) isn’t too light or too dark, so it neither looks washed out nor too saturated.

Cozy Earth recently added this new walnut brown and three other colors to its best-selling Bamboo Sheet Set. The three additional new colors are clay, stone and Pacific blue.

If, like me, you enjoy pairing your sheet set with a matching duvet cover or one within the same color story, the brand also extended its Bamboo Duvet Cover range with the same new colors.

I’ve tried a lot of bamboo duvet covers over the years, and this one is, hands down, the softest one I’ve used to date. So, it comes as no surprise that it’s my absolute favorite, and I get excited when I use it.

I appreciate the Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover‘s oversized design because it can fit most bed types. As with the Bamboo Sheet Set, the 100% bamboo-viscose fabric will keep you warm throughout the night without overheating you.

The sheet set comes in six sizes (twin/twin XL to split king), and the duvet cover comes in three (twin to king).

