Best NC high school basketball player in 2025 recruiting class makes college choice
The best high school basketball player in North Carolina in the class of 2025, Myers Park High School’s Sadiq White, will play in the ACC in college — but not in North Carolina.
White, a 6-foot-9 power forward, committed to Syracuse on Wednesday during a live stream from Charlotte.
White chose the Orangemen over Alabama, Georgetown, LSU, Southern California, Tennessee and Texas.
247 Sports ranks White as the No. 25 recruit nationally and the No. 6 power forward in America. It ranks White as the No. 1 player in North Carolina in his class.
Last season, White led the Mustangs to conference regular-season and tournament championships, and a third-round berth in the N.C. 4A state playoffs. Along the way, Myers Park — the 2023 4A state champion — was ranked as high as fourth nationally.
White was a first-team Charlotte Observer regional pick who averaged 18 points and six rebounds.