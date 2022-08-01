Best of Nathaniel Hackett's mic'd up moments at Broncos camp
Listen to Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett during training camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Listen to Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett during training camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson enters the pivotal Year 3 with the Commanders. He feels the best is yet to come.
Peter King explores how the Giants are preparing for 2022 after having gone outside the organization for both GM and coach for the first time in 43 years.
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
The Teven Jenkins saga continues at Bears camp. According to David Kaplan, it’s not the injury that’s the concerning thing with Jenkins.
NFL failed to make strong case that Deshaun Watson deserved more than six-game suspension. It will be telling how hard league fights this, if at all.
6 game suspension for Watson means 6 games for Brissett to start. Ranking those 6 from easiest to hardest:
Mitch Trubisky compared playing one year in Buffalo versus the four seasons he played with the Bears.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who not long ago wanted out of San Francisco, is staying put. He has a three-year extension, which he has officially signed. Here are the full details, from a source with knowledge of the terms: 1. Signing bonus: $24.035 million. 2. 2022 base salary: $965,000, fully guaranteed at signing. 3. 2023 [more]
Following his massive contract extension to remain in San Francisco, which was confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area, Deebo Samuel posted an NSFW reaction to his Twitter account.
The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday -- this time with pads on -- and here are 8 quick takeaways from the day's action.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doesn't seem worried about the Browns, Deshaun Watson or Week 1 at the moment.
Former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after one of the league’s best wideouts received a big pay day.
7 Philadelphia Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp
Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces are cleaning up at LIV events.
Taken two spots ahead of Taco Charlton after the Cowboys had their eye on him, could the journeyman edge rusher finally land in Dallas? | From @KDDrummondNFL
A video board message at Saturday's practice left some fans scratching their heads.
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.
The pads came on Monday and Jordan Davis started to shine. That and more in today's practice observations. By Dave Zangaro