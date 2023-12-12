The best movies on TV over Christmas 2023

The festive period will see a number of great films airing on TV

Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy a film, and the UK TV schedule is full of classics and recent fan favourites to enjoy. (Alamy/StudioCanal)

Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy a movie with family, friends, or even by yourself, and TV networks have prepared for exactly that during the festive period.

There will be plenty to enjoy on channels like BBC, ITV and Channel 4 from festive favourites like It's A Wonderful Life and The Sound of Music, to more modern fare like Toy Story 4 and the Paddington movies. Whether you're looking for a delightful festive treat, an animation to keep the kids occupied before dinner is ready, or an alternate Christmas film, there's something for everyone.

Yahoo has scoured the listings and put together a definitive list of recommendations airing on main UK channels over Christmas. Here is everything that you need to know.

The best movies on TV on Saturday, 23 December 2023

It's A Wonderful Life is a Christmas classic. (Alamy)

1.05pm: The Big Sleep | BBC Two

1.15pm: How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World | BBC One

2.55pm: Casablanca | BBC Two

4.30pm: It's A Wonderful Life | Channel 4

6.45pm: Paddington | BBC One

9pm: Die Hard | Channel 4

11.50pm: Out of Sight | BBC One

The best movies on TV on Christmas Eve 2023

Julie Andrews stars in The Sound of Music, which is being shown on TV during the Christmas period. (Alamy)

10.05am: The Boss Baby | BBC One

2.40pm: A Christmas Carol | Channel 4

2.50pm: The Sound of Music | BBC One

5.45pm: A Miracle on 34th Street | Channel 4

9pm: There's Something About Mary | ITV2

10.30pm: Nine to Five | BBC Two

12:05am: Far From the Maddening Crowd | BBC One

The best movies on TV on Christmas Day 2023

Kenneth Branagh's take on Cinderella is also airing this Christmas. (Alamy)

8.40am: Puss in Boots | Channel 4

8.50am: The Gruffalo | BBC One

9.40am: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse | BBC One

11.15pm: Cinderella | BBC One

11.15pm: Chariots of Fire | BBC Two

3.10pm: Toy Story 4 | BBC One

3.10pm: Death on the Nile | BBC Two

3.10pm: The Italian Job | Channel 4

5.30pm: Home Alone | Channel 4

The best movies on TV on Boxing Day 2023

Raiders of the Lost Ark will be a good pick on Boxing Day. (Credit: Lucasfilm)

9.50am: Pokemon: Detective Pikachu | BBC One

11.25am: Abominable | BBC One

11.40am: Annie | Channel 4

1.15pm Beauty and the Beast | BBC One

2.10pm: North by Northwest | BBC Two

5.05pm: The Lion King | BBC One

6.40pm: Raiders of the Lost Ark | Channel 4

9pm: Pitch Perfect 3 | ITV2

12.25am: Crazy Rich Asians | BBC One

The best movies on TV on Wednesday, 27 December, 2023

Ghostbusters is a fun film airing during the break. (Alamy)

8.40am: Suspicion | BBC Two

10.15am: Trolls | BBC One

1pm: Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events | Channel 4

2.25pm: The Croods: A New Age | BBC One

3.50pm: Ghostbusters | BBC One

5.40pm: Stardust | Channel 4

10pm: The Woman in Black | BBC Two

10pm: Catch Me If you Can | Channel 4

The best movies on TV on Thursday, 28 December, 2023

For something a bit different, The Godfather is airing during the break. (Paramount Pictures)

10.05am: Trolls Band Together | BBC One

11.30am: Inside Out | BBC One

2.30pm: Witness for the Prosecution | BBC Two

3.40pm: Ghostbusters II | BBC One

9pm: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Channel 4

11.20pm: The Godfather | Channel 4

The best movies on TV on Friday, 29 December, 2023

Big Hero 6 is airing during the festive break. (Credit: Disney)

9.00am: The Good Dinosaur | BBC One

11.25am: Big Hero 6 | BBC One

2.15pm: The Book of Life | BBC One

4.05pm: Funny Girl | BBC Two

5.40pm: Hidden Figures | Channel 4

8pm: Cast Away | Channel 4

The best movies on TV on Saturday, 30 December, 2023

Paddington 2 has quickly become a festive favourite. (Credit: StudioCanal)

2.35pm: Finding Dory | BBC One

6pm: Paddington 2 | BBC One

11.45pm: The Martian | BBC One

7.40pm: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom | Channel 4

The best movies on TV on New Year's Eve, 2023

Tom Hanks as Walt Disney in Saving Mr Banks, which is airing this Christmas. (Disney)

2.05pm: Dad's Army | Channel 4

2.20pm: Saving Mr Banks | BBC One

4.20pm: The Jungle Book | BBC One

The best movies on TV on New Year's Day, 2024

Moana is an animation that'll delight viewers over the festive break. (Disney)

9.55am: Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon | BBC One

12.45pm: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid | BBC Two

2.20pm: Moana | BBC One

2.55pm: Mrs Doubtfire | Channel 4

5.20pm: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade | Channel 4

5.55pm: The Witches | BBC One

6.05pm: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | ITV2

The best movies on TV on Monday, 2 January, 2024

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is airing during the festive period. (Alamy)

10.40pm: Rain Man | BBC One

12.50pm: Cleopatra | BBC Two

5.45pm: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets | ITV2