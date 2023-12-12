The best movies on TV over Christmas 2023
The festive period will see a number of great films airing on TV
Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy a movie with family, friends, or even by yourself, and TV networks have prepared for exactly that during the festive period.
There will be plenty to enjoy on channels like BBC, ITV and Channel 4 from festive favourites like It's A Wonderful Life and The Sound of Music, to more modern fare like Toy Story 4 and the Paddington movies. Whether you're looking for a delightful festive treat, an animation to keep the kids occupied before dinner is ready, or an alternate Christmas film, there's something for everyone.
Yahoo has scoured the listings and put together a definitive list of recommendations airing on main UK channels over Christmas. Here is everything that you need to know.
The best movies on TV on Saturday, 23 December 2023
1.05pm: The Big Sleep | BBC Two
1.15pm: How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World | BBC One
2.55pm: Casablanca | BBC Two
4.30pm: It's A Wonderful Life | Channel 4
6.45pm: Paddington | BBC One
9pm: Die Hard | Channel 4
11.50pm: Out of Sight | BBC One
The best movies on TV on Christmas Eve 2023
10.05am: The Boss Baby | BBC One
2.40pm: A Christmas Carol | Channel 4
2.50pm: The Sound of Music | BBC One
5.45pm: A Miracle on 34th Street | Channel 4
9pm: There's Something About Mary | ITV2
10.30pm: Nine to Five | BBC Two
12:05am: Far From the Maddening Crowd | BBC One
The best movies on TV on Christmas Day 2023
8.40am: Puss in Boots | Channel 4
8.50am: The Gruffalo | BBC One
9.40am: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse | BBC One
11.15pm: Cinderella | BBC One
11.15pm: Chariots of Fire | BBC Two
3.10pm: Toy Story 4 | BBC One
3.10pm: Death on the Nile | BBC Two
3.10pm: The Italian Job | Channel 4
5.30pm: Home Alone | Channel 4
The best movies on TV on Boxing Day 2023
9.50am: Pokemon: Detective Pikachu | BBC One
11.25am: Abominable | BBC One
11.40am: Annie | Channel 4
1.15pm Beauty and the Beast | BBC One
2.10pm: North by Northwest | BBC Two
5.05pm: The Lion King | BBC One
6.40pm: Raiders of the Lost Ark | Channel 4
9pm: Pitch Perfect 3 | ITV2
12.25am: Crazy Rich Asians | BBC One
The best movies on TV on Wednesday, 27 December, 2023
8.40am: Suspicion | BBC Two
10.15am: Trolls | BBC One
1pm: Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events | Channel 4
2.25pm: The Croods: A New Age | BBC One
3.50pm: Ghostbusters | BBC One
5.40pm: Stardust | Channel 4
10pm: The Woman in Black | BBC Two
10pm: Catch Me If you Can | Channel 4
The best movies on TV on Thursday, 28 December, 2023
10.05am: Trolls Band Together | BBC One
11.30am: Inside Out | BBC One
2.30pm: Witness for the Prosecution | BBC Two
3.40pm: Ghostbusters II | BBC One
9pm: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Channel 4
11.20pm: The Godfather | Channel 4
The best movies on TV on Friday, 29 December, 2023
9.00am: The Good Dinosaur | BBC One
11.25am: Big Hero 6 | BBC One
2.15pm: The Book of Life | BBC One
4.05pm: Funny Girl | BBC Two
5.40pm: Hidden Figures | Channel 4
8pm: Cast Away | Channel 4
The best movies on TV on Saturday, 30 December, 2023
2.35pm: Finding Dory | BBC One
6pm: Paddington 2 | BBC One
11.45pm: The Martian | BBC One
7.40pm: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom | Channel 4
The best movies on TV on New Year's Eve, 2023
2.05pm: Dad's Army | Channel 4
2.20pm: Saving Mr Banks | BBC One
4.20pm: The Jungle Book | BBC One
The best movies on TV on New Year's Day, 2024
9.55am: Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon | BBC One
12.45pm: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid | BBC Two
2.20pm: Moana | BBC One
2.55pm: Mrs Doubtfire | Channel 4
5.20pm: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade | Channel 4
5.55pm: The Witches | BBC One
6.05pm: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | ITV2
The best movies on TV on Monday, 2 January, 2024
10.40pm: Rain Man | BBC One
12.50pm: Cleopatra | BBC Two
5.45pm: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets | ITV2