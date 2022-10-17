Best mountain bike deals – price drops on mountain bikes, components and clothing

Mountain bike deals

Summer's over and as brands start rolling out their winter 2022 and 2023 ranges, there is a good amount of mountain bike gear that retailers are looking to shift. Although Amazon Prime 2 Electric Boogaloo is over and Black Friday is still a good month away, there are plenty of deals still floating around.

That means it's still a great time to look for a bargain on that upgrade you've been dreaming of, or just a replacement for an item that's showing its age. Although deals on complete bikes may be hard to find, particularly in common sizes, most parts, accessories, and clothing are readily available.

For most manufacturers, the launch of a new catalog may only mean a tweak of the specification or a new colorway. So while the items on sale may be old stock they are almost exactly the same as the new models - only with a bonus discount. Factor in that the manufacturer's RRP rarely means anything is great news for shoppers on the hunt for discounts.

Hunting for that tantalizing deal can be time-consuming as you often need to wade through huge amounts of niche parts that are of zero interest.

Not to worry, Bike Perfect has been working hard to find you the best deals on bikes, components, and clothing that are available right now.

Check out our pick of the best mountain bike deals currently available or if you want to have a hunt yourself we have put together a list of all the best places to find them.

Best mountain bike deals

Mountain bike clothing deals: USA

If you ride a lot you can never have enough gear. Luckily it isn't too hard to find MTB clothing sales, whether you are riding XC, trail, or enduro. You can also find MTB helmet sales for an increase in safety, as well as mountain bike shoe sales if you are needing some new kicks.

With the best mountain bike deals, there are often good reductions coming into autumn as brands discount summer lines. Winter gear may also be discounted, as retailers try to tempt you to get kitted up for cold rides.

Troy Lee Designs on sale | Up to 41% off at Competitive Cyclist

Troy Lee Designs has been making great performing kit for years, aimed at those that prefer to ride with gravity rather than against it. View Deal

Fox Racing on sale | Over 46% off at Competitive Cyclist

If you aren't a fan of the Troy Lee Designs look then Competitive Cyclist has loads of discounts on Fox Racing gear which might be more your thing. View Deal

Giro Switchblade MIPS full-face helmet | 26% off at Amazon

Was $270.00 | Now $199.00

Giro's Switchblade helmet is a full-face helmet with a removable chin bar so it can be removed on climbs for better ventilation before being easily attached for added protection on the descents. View Deal

Oakley DRT5 Helmet | 50% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $200.00 | Now $99.95

We are big fans of Oakley's DRT 5 trail helmet. Comfortable fit, MIPS equipped, and plenty of neat details such as the eyewear storage View Deal

POC Kortal Helmet | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $200.00 | Now $99.99

POC's best mountain bike helmet is up to half price on Jenson USA with choice of different sizes and colors.View Deal

Sidi Jarin gravel shoes | 45% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $549.99 | Now $299.95

Some fine Italian gravel shoes are packed with design features. Big price tag but a massive 45% discount makes them a great deal. View Deal

Five Ten Sleuth DLX | 50% off at Amazon

Was $120.00 | Now $59.88

Five Ten Sleuth DLX combines Five Ten's sticky rubber sole but with a more casual upper, perfect for hitting the pump track or hanging about town. Not all sizes get the 50% discount so worth checking out Jenson USA too as they have them discounted by 45%.View Deal

Five Ten Hellcat Mountain Bike Shoes | 30% off at Backcountry

Was $150.00 | Now $104.95

Superb all-around clipless mountain bike shoes that are great for all riding from trail to world cup downhill, as proven by Greg Minaar.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Recon Mountain Bike Shoe | 46% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $424.99 | Now $184.95

One of the fastest off-road shoes around. The Specialized S-Works Recon features tough uppers and ultra-stiff carbon soles, perfect for cross-country and gravel racing.View Deal

Smith Wildcat Sunglasses | 43% off at Amazon

Was $209.00 | Now $119.95

There's a lot of debris and flotsam kicking about when you're out on the trail so it's a good idea to protect your eyes while riding. Smith's Wildcat's look great too and has interchangeable lenses.View Deal

Oakley Sutro Sunglasses | 39% off at Amazon

Was $173.00 | Now $99.99

Big discounts on some big glasses, perfect for MTB, gravel, or road. Many colors are discounted but the best deal is on the Polished Black/Prizm Grey version.View Deal

Specialized Merino Tall Socks| 64% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $22.00 | Now $7.95

It's amazing what difference a good pair of riding socks can make on the trails and in the colder months, our go-to is Merino. View Deal

SixSixOne Raji Gloves| 67% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $29.99 | Now $9.95

White gloves look fresh but are very impractical, when they are this cheap though why not?

Fancy some SixSixOne gloves that aren't white? Mike's Bikes also has the SixSixOne Comp Vortex for the same price.

Better yet Mike's Bikes is doing two-for-one on gloves if you want to grab a few pairs to match different outfits.View Deal

Leatt MTB 2.0 jersey | 51% off at Wiggle

Was $44.99 | Now $22.00

Long sleeves and enough room for body armor make the Leatt Trail jersey a nice option for rowdier trail riding. Its stretch performance fabric is lightweight and comfortable too.View Deal

Alpinestars Paragon Plus Elbow Protector | 20% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $54.95 | Now from $43.96

While helmets are standard issue and kneepads are a trail essential, elbow pads are often overlooked. They are prone to crash damage though so pad up with these Paragon Plus Elbow Protectors.View Deal

100% Celium | Up to 25% off at Moosejaw

Was $65.00 | Now from $48.75

The 100% Celium jersey is comfortable for warm days on the trail, with a mesh fabric designed to wick sweat and with antibacterial treatment to stop odor build-up.View Deal

Specialized Trail Air Long Sleeve Jersey | 45% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $79.99 | Now $43.77

T-shirts are great when it's hot but they lack arm protection against bushes and UV rays, Specialized has used VaporRize material to keep you cool but covered up.View Deal

Specialized Trail Shorts | 47% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $74.99 | Now $39.77

Available in four sizes, these Trail shorts are designed to be durable, stretchy, and lightweight to remain comfortable on rides of all duration. There are a couple of pockets, one of which is a zippered pocket for valuables, and there are adjustment tabs at the sides to get the fit just right. View Deal

FLY RACING KINETIC NOIZ PANTS | 78% off at Jenson USA

Was $114.95 | Now $25.00

A great discount on these durable mountain bike pants that will handle plenty of days uplifting or smashing the bike park. Three colors with hi-vis and red available in a range of sizes.

View Deal

Pearl Izumi Rove Women's Flannel | 25% off at REI

Was $80.00 | Now $59.73

This long-sleeve garment uses a material that feels like a casual flannel shirt but wicks moisture and sweat like a mountain bike jersey. Perfect for colder rides or just hanging out.

View Deal

Endura Hummvee II 3/4 short | Up to 30% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $99.99 | Now from $70.00

The Hummvee 3/4 shorts provide a bit more coverage - including your knees - without restricting airflow, so they're more comfortable than pants out on the trail. Endura includes a detachable Clickfast liner short in the deal.View Deal

Specialized Trail Shorts with Liner | 44% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $99.99 | Now $55.77

Specialized's Trail shorts that include Specialized's Mountain Body Geometry chamois. If you don't need the included liner, the Specialized Trail Short on its own has 47% off.View Deal

Ride Concepts Livewire Flat Shoes | 40% off at Amazon

Was $100.00 | Now $59.95

Ride Concepts Livewire was the brand's first shoe release, it features a durable synthetic upper and has shock-absorbing features in the sole.View Deal

Specialized Trail-Series Wind Jacket | 46% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $124.99 | Now $67.77

Windproof yet breathable, the Trail-Series Wind is a great jacket for taking the edge of a bitter wind at the top without boiling trying to get there.View Deal

Leatt DBX 3.0 | 64% off at Jenson USA

Was $169.99 | Now $61.94

The Leatt DBX 3.0 includes Leatt's 360 Turbine Technology, designed to reduce rotational impacts in a crash. We've reviewed the DBX 3.0 and rated its quality build and secure, stable fit. It's a good deal with 35% off at Jenson USA.View Deal

Giro Tyrant Spherical Helmet | Up to 31% off at Backcountry

Was $169.95 | Now from $109.95

The Giro Tyrant is an enduro helmet with extra protection for the back and sides of the head, a perfect middle point between a half shell and a full face. The helmet features MIPS spherical safety technology. We liked it so much that we gave it five stars in our Giro Tyrant review.View Deal

Ride Concepts Transition Shoes | 50% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $160.00 | Now $79.77

Ride Concepts Transition shoe is a clipless shoe aimed that's aimed at downhill and is the shoe used by the Atherton Race Team. View Deal

Endura MT500 Waterproof MTB Jacket II | Up to 31% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $329.99 | Now from $228.00

Based in Scotland, Endura makes some of the best waterproof riding gear. The MT500 is Endura's top-of-the-line range, and this jacket is on sale in a variety of colors and sizes

View Deal

Endura MT500 Waterproof One Piece MTB Suit II | 22% off at Wiggle

Was $549.99 | Now from $426.00

When the weather turns super foul turning to a one-piece suit is going to be your best bet at keeping the weather on the outside out on the trail.View Deal

Mountain bike tech deals: USA

Fed up with getting lost out on the trail or looking to get more data when training? Snapping up some discounted tech could transform your riding experience. Shopping around for the best mountain bike deals will often uncover some great discounts on GPS computers and smartwatches.

The best MTB GPS computers and smartwatches are often expensive too so taking advantage of the deals when they are available can save you some serious cash or get you some extra features that would otherwise be over budget.

Alternatively, maybe you are looking for one of the best MTB action cameras, there are loads of deals on those too. So if you want to share the best bits of your ride on Instagram or youtube, check out the best mountain bike deals on action cameras.

Garmin Instinct | 31% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 | Now $169.99

Garmin's Instinct is a tough smartwatch perfect for not only recording your mountain bike rides but all your other outdoor activities. It records lots of other health states too which all sync with Garmin's Connect app so you can keep track of your stats.View Deal

Garmin Edge 530 | 32% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 | Now $199.99

Navigating complicated networks of trails can be confusing so Garmin has integrated the Trailforks app into the 530 for off-road navigation. It also connects to almost every sensor available and records a whole array of fitness metrics.View Deal

Garmin Enduro | 38% off

Was $799.99 | Now $499.99

Super rugged and ultra-long battery life make this Garmin Enduro watch a great option for long distance events.View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus | 19% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 | Now $483.79

Garmin's Edge 1030 Plus has a huge touchscreen for navigation and a massive battery life for big rides.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 945 | 24% off

Was $499.99 | Now $368.00

Now at its lowest price ever, this smartwatch has advanced functions and an enhanced battery life enabling two weeks of use between charges. A raft of cycling functions includes Garmin Coach, detailed mapping, VO2 Max estimates, and much more.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | 42% off

Was $349.99 | Now $204.25

An excellent GPS smartwatch with plenty of bike-specific features. It also comes with Garmin Coach, incident detection alerts, can sync with streaming services, and a whole lot more.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 8 | 13% off

Was $399.00 | Now $349.00

This is a great deal on Apple's Series 8 watch. Packed with features and apps for day-to-day life as well as recording rides and other sports.View Deal

Suunto 9 Baro | 20% off

Was $599.00 | Now $478.49

Packed with features and a big battery life, the Suunto 9 Baro is ready to record all your outdoor activities.View Deal

GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle | 20% off

Was $499.99 | Now $399.99

GoPro's Hero10 was GoPro's previous flagship model, it has now been superseded by the Hero11 but that means you can get a tasty 20% off this great action camera.View Deal

DJI Action 2 | 33% off

Was $538.99 | Now $359.00

No longer does GoPro have complete control of the action camera market and DJI is one of the main competitors. The Action 2 is a super small, high-quality action camera ready to record your rides.View Deal

Mountain bike components deals: USA

If you are looking for some upgrades, taking advantage of the best mountain bike deals is the best chance to kit out your bike with some shiny new parts without spending a fortune.

New components, whether tires, wheels, or even new suspension or drivetrain, can drastically change the performance of your bike. The bike industry offers tons of aftermarket parts that can turn an average bike into a great bike and a great bike into a dream build.

If you are shopping specifically for a wheelset we recommend looking at our round-up of the best Cheap mountain bike wheels that are on sale. Otherwise, keep browsing for that unmissable deal on your next upgrade from groupsets to tires.

Crank Brothers Stamp 7 | Up to 35% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $179.99 | Now from $116.99

Crank Brothers makes loads of great pedals and the Stamp 7 comes in two different sizes based on your foot size.View Deal

Crankbrothers M20 Tool | 35% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 | Now $25.99

A well-equipped multitool with Hex and Torx wrenches, a chain tool, four spoke wrench sizes, and much moreView Deal

SRAM PowerLock Link For 12-Speed Chain | 27% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $18.00 | Now $13.09

It's never a bad idea to have a spare powerline or two in your toolkit just in case your chain breaks out on a ride.View Deal

Portland Design Works Fatty Object CO2 | Save 17% at Jenson USA

Was $35.00 | Now $29.00

Every mountain biker needs a CO2 cartridge and inflator in the case of a flat tire. However, if you have plus-size tires finding a cartridge big enough is a problem. Portland Design Works has a solution with its huge 38g cartridge that will inflate a 29x3.0 tire to 20-22 PSI.View Deal

e*Thirteen LG1+ direct mount bashguard | 15% off at Jenson USA

Was $49.95 | Now $42.45

Save your expensive chainring with this bashguard from e*Thirteen, which uses the direct mount standard to bolt to compatible frames.View Deal

LifeLine Bike Tool Kit | 33% off at Wiggle

Was $73.99 | Now $49.99

Wiggles LifeLine tool kit has all the basic tools you need whether it's for doing a little home maintenance or storing in your car for trailhead wrenching.View Deal

Schwalbe Hans Dampf Addix Tire - 27.5 x 2.6 | 7% off at Jenson USA

Was $66.00 | Now $61.38

Popular and proven gravity tire that is great in mixed trail conditions. View Deal

Vittoria Mezcal III G2.0 4C XCR 29in | 30% off at Competitive Cycist

Was $76.99 | Now $53.89

This version of the Mezcal is designed to get up to speed quickly and maintain a brisk pace over hardpacked and loose conditions, perfect for XC riding. View Deal

Maxxis Shorty 29in | 10% off at Jenson USA

Was $112.00 | Now $101.00

The shorty is Maxxis' dedicated mud tire, great for sloppy winter conditions or those unpredictable race weekends. View Deal

Crank Brothers Candy 7 Ti pedals | 32% off at Jenson USA

Was $250.00 | Now $169.00

Jenson USA has a great discount on Crank Brothers Candy 7 Ti for those riders who are looking for a little eye candy in the pedal department.View Deal

Specialized Command Post IRCC | 30% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $349.99 | Now $244.77

Specialized's Command Post has 10 micro-adjust positions so you can set the right saddle height for the trail you are riding easily.View Deal

RockShox Reverb Dropper Seatpost (34.9) | 25% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $299.00 | Now $224.99

If your frame doesn't have any internal dropper routing your options for dropper posts is becoming more limited. Reverb is one of the best options though, especially with 25% off.View Deal

RockShox Reverb Stealth Internal Dropper Seatpost (Left) | 30% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $470.99 | Now $329.95

The Reverb was the original dropper post and while the function is the same, the Reverb has been completely re-engineered for better performance and durability since then.

View Deal

e*thirteen LG1 EN MX Boost Wheelset | 15% off at Backcountry

Was $598.00 | Now $511.29

Budget MX or mullet enduro wheelset is perfect for riders looking for an upgrade from your stock wheels or who want to try out a mixed wheelset.View Deal

Hardtail mountain bike deals: USA

Hardtails have always been a great way to get out on the trails. Whether you're new to riding or looking for a second bike to mix it up, a hardtail will test your skills, help you learn new techniques, and put a smile on your face.

If you are unsure what you look for when buying a hardtail we have a guide to the best hardtail mountain bikes with everything you need to know.

Luckily, there are a number of hardtails currently in stock across multiple websites and we've collected the best hardtail mountain bike deals. For more information on budget bikes, check out our guide for the best hardtail mountain bikes under $1,500 to learn more.

Ragley Mmmbop Hardtail Bike | 29% off at Wiggle

Was $1,699.99 | Now $1,199.99

Here is a great deal on a well-specced playful 27.5 hardtail. Got to be fast though as there is very limited stock.View Deal

NS Bikes Eccentric Alu 29 | 37% off at Wiggle

Was $2,099.99 | Now $1,308.00

Equipped with a lightweight alloy frame, 140mm fork, 12-speed drivetrain, and fast-rolling 29er wheels, the Eccentric Alu 29 is ready to shred the trails.View Deal

Marin Palisades Trail 2 27.5 | 51% off at Jenson USA

Was $1,019.00 | Now $499.99

The smaller 27.5in wheels on this bike lead to more agile handling, allowing riders to take tight corners faster. Also included on this hardtail is a Shimano 2x drivetrain and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes. View Deal

Fuji Nevada 29 1.7 | 53% off at Wiggle

Was $759.99 | Now $354.00

Fuji's alloy hardtail Nevada comes with a triple chain wheel and eight-speed rear derailleur, paired with a 100mm travel Suntour fork and Tektro hydraulic braking.View Deal

Full-suspension mountain bike deals: USA

Full-suspension bikes offer the ultimate performance when riding off-road. With the suspension in the front and the back, they offer more grip and control over rough ground. Full-suspension mountain bikes come in all shapes and sizes so it is important to think about the type of riding you will want to do on yours.

There is a huge difference between the best enduro mountain bikes, best trail bikes, and best lightweight mountain bikes so it is worth considering what type of bike is best suited to the type of riding you do.

While there aren't as many deals on mountain bikes compared to smaller items like clothing or components, it's worth checking the online shops from time to time as they just might have your dream bike for a great price.

Cube Stereo ONE77 Race | 14% off at Wiggle

Was $5,719.00 | Now $4,880.00

Cube's Stereo Race is an enduro bike that, as the name suggests, is ready to race. Act quickly though as there are or only limited numbers of Large and X Large sizes left.View Deal

Ibis Ripmo AF Deore | 25% off at Jenson

Was $3,899.00 | Now $2,924.25

The Ibis Ripmo is a great bike for getting out and having fun on the trails, featuring great geometry and good spec. View Deal

Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp Carbon 2020 | 20% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $8,499.99 | Now $6,799.95

This Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp Carbon might be a year old but it will still shred the trails and you save $1,700.View Deal

UK Best mountain bike deals

If you're based in the UK, you're blessed with an abundance of online retailers selling mountain bikes and everything you need to keep riding. Retailers frequently discount items, so you don't always need sales to be on to pick up a bargain on everything from a pair of gloves to fancy carbon hoops or a top-spec full-suspension bike. Being UK-based, you can be sure that all the retailers we've featured will have speedy delivery too.

To make it easy to find your way around, we've broken down our picks into clothing, components, hardtails, and full-suspension bikes, and organized them by price.

MOUNTAIN BIKE CLOTHING DEALS: UK

Now's a great time to search out MTB clothing sale deals. They tend to be particularly good on the end-of-season kit, so you can pick up some bargain clothing all ready for when the weather warms up again in 2022.

Another category worth searching through is the MTB helmet sales. Like clothing, brands may be looking to change for next year, but that's usually just color changes, so you can be sure that a sale helmet will meet all relevant safety standards worldwide.

Mountain bike shoe sale deals are another good option to seek out if your current shoes have seen better days. Again, retailers will be looking to reduce stock ready for next year's ranges, so the sales may offer the best prices if retailers still have a shoe available in your size.

POC Tectal MTB helmet | 43% off at Sigma Sports

Was £160.00 | Now £92.00

The POC Tectal is a great trail/enduro helmet and can now be had with a massive discount, although that great price doesn't apply to all sizes and colors.View Deal

Giro Chronicle MIPS | 33% off at Amazon

Was £99.99 | Now £66.81

Giro's Chronicle helmet impressed us when we tested it and we awarded it four stars in our Giro Chronicle MIPS review.View Deal

100% S3 Soft Gold Lens Sunglasses | 40% off

Was £159.99 | Now £95.99

100% S3 are a stylish set of riding glasses with subtle styling, big lenses, and a secure fit.View Deal

Five Ten Trailcross XT | 40% off at Wiggle

Was £140.00 | Now £84.00

Flat pedal shoe combining sticky Five Ten rubber to grip the pedals and excellent performance off the bike during hike-a-bike sections whether you are sessioning trails or bikepackingView Deal

Rapha Explore PowerWeave shoes | 25% off from Rapha

Was $380.00 | Now $285.00

The Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes are comfortable and trendy-looking off-road shoes for fast-paced bikepacking adventures. Two colors and loads of sizes are available.View Deal

Rapha Explore shoes| 25% off from Rapha

Was $315.00 | Now $235.00

Rapha's Explore shoes are our favorite big adventure bikepacking shoes thanks to their durable construction, grippy sole, and superb fit. View Deal

Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer | 50% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £40.00 | Now £20.00

Craft is based in Sweden, so it knows a thing or two about keeping warm when active in cold climes. This Active Extreme baselayer is available in a range of colors and in short-sleeved as well as long and a women's version.View Deal

100% Ridecamp gloves | 39% off at ProBikeKit

Was £22.99 | Now £14.00

The 100% Ridecamp gloves feature a single-layer palm, lots of stretch, and slip-on style along with silicone printing and touchscreen fingers, to keep you in contact with your bike and your tech.View Deal

Nukeproof Outland DriRelease Long Sleeve Tech Tee | Up to 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £45.00 | Now from £18.00

DriRelease fabric and a relaxed fit mean that the Outland tech tee is as comfortable on the bike as off. There's a range of colors and a dropped rear hem for good on-bike fit.View Deal

Fox Ranger DriRelease Henley | 40% off at Leisure Lakes

Was £50.00 | Now £29.99

Leisure Lakes is offering a nice discount on the Ranger Henley. Made from recycled DriRelease fabric, it's cool, comfortable, and fast wicking, with a relaxed fit and looks.

View Deal

Leatt Elbow Guard 3DF Hybrid | Up to 40% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £79.99 | Now from £47.99

A mix of soft and hard padding makes for comfort as well as protection in a crash. There's an anti-slip forearm strap, anti-odor fabrics and an aramid outer layer for abrasion resistance.View Deal

Endura MT500 Burner II | 40% off at Cyclestore

Was £49.99 | Now £29.99

For a bit more protection, the long-sleeved Burner II has space to fit body armor, while there are mesh side panels and the shoulders even incorporate silicone grippers on the outside to help keep a pack more stable.

View Deal

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus 3/4 sleeve| Up to 31% off at Tredz

Was £60.00 | Now from £47.99

In a range of colors, the Ruckus is designed for durability, but includes mesh sections to help you keep your cool too. There's room for body armor with the relaxed fit and the longer length helps keep your back covered as you ride.

View Deal

Endura MT500 Spray | 44% off at Leisure Lakes

Was £79.99 | Now £44.99

Another pair of shorts with extra built-in water resistance, these Endura baggies have waterproof 3-layer laminate rear panels to keep the wet out, while the front is breathable and DWR coated. They're compatible with Endura's Clickfast padded liner.View Deal

Endura Hummvee Zip Off | 50% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £74.99 | Now £37.49

The Zip-Offs provide some extra versatility out on the trail, so you can tailor them to the conditions. They include five pockets and you can add Endura's liner shorts for extra comfort.View Deal

Specialized Tactic 3 MIPS Helmet | 20% off at Evans Cycles

Was £85.00 | Now £68.00

Redesigned for a lower weight, the Tactic features extended rear coverage and includes MIPS. It's engineered for plenty of airflow too, to help keep you cooler in hot weather. View Deal

Oakley DRT 5 | Up to 60% off at Sigma Sport

Was £159.00 | Now from £90.00

With MIPS protection and a fit system designed by Boa, the Oakley DRT 5 is comfortable and well-sorted for trail adventures and comes with a big discount at Wiggle. View Deal

Smith Forefront 2 MIPS helmet | Up to 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £189.99 | Now from £114.41

With a deep rear section, the Forefront 2 provides great impact protection, augmented by its MIPS insert. It also includes a full Koroyd shell for extra protection, a three-position vizor and sunglasses dock.View Deal

Giro Manifest Spherical| Up to 24% off at Tredz

Was £249.99 | Now from £189.99

The Manifest uses Giro's MIPS Spherical tech. Essentially a helmet within a helmet, this allows the inner and outer helmet to rotate relative to one another in a crash, providing leading protection in a comfortable, well-ventilated helmet.View Deal

Mountain bike tech deals: UK

Rider's who like to get out into the countryside or take training seriously will know how useful having the best MTB GPS computers and smartwatches are to keeping you on track, whether it's navigating a maze of trails or keeping your heart rate in optimal zones.

While some GPS computers and watches can demand a lot of money, there are often sales and discounts to be had. We have done the hard work to find you the best deals around.

It's not just GPS computers that are discounted, there are plenty of tech deals to be had on the best MTB action cameras too. So if you're looking wanting to up your inta clip quality or make high-quality edits for Youtube, taking advantage of a deal on an action camera is a great way to save some money.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | 34% off at Amazon

Was £599.99 | Now £397.00

This is a great saving on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro for Prime Day. It's only been this cheap once before, and very briefly, so grab it while you can.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | 34% off at Amazon

Was £159.99 | Now £105.00

A great entry-level GPS smartwatch with bike-specific features and a whole lot more.View Deal

Garmin Enduro | 44% off at Wiggle

Was $649.99 | Now $359.00

Super rugged and ultra-long battery life make this Garmin Enduro watch a great option for long-distance events.View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus | 26% off at Wiggle

Was £519.99 | Now £379.99

Garmin's Edge 1030 Plus has a huge touchscreen for navigation and a massive battery life for big rides.View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 | 22% off at Amazon

Was £169.99 | Now £132.00

The best MTB GPS computers don't always need to be packed with features. The Garmin Edge 130 is a super compact, lightweight device that has just enough features for tracking MTB rides.View Deal

Lezyne Macro Drive 1300XXL | 30% off at ProBikeKit

Was £90.00 | Now £62.49

With 1,300 lumens output, the Macro Drive is part of Lezyne's performance light range. Its large capacity battery gives you a 2.5 hour claimed runtime on its highest setting - plenty for a proper nighttime excursion.View Deal

Renogy Boot Dryer | 21% off at Amazon

Was £32.99 | Now £25.99

Dry your wet bike shoes more quickly with the Renogy boot dryer. Features an intelligent timer, adjustable rack, and folding design for easy storage.View Deal

Mountain bike components deals: UK

The right component upgrades can make a big difference to your ride. The big one is a fancier wheelset and if that's for you, check out our best cheap mountain bike wheel deals, as a new set of wheels can really make a difference to your bike's weight and performance.

But there are loads of other parts that might benefit from a changeup. That might be as small as a new set of grips with better cushioning or that better suit your hand size. On the other extreme, if you've always hankered after a fancier groupset, now may be the best time to make the investment for better range and shifting. Another big investment that can up your ride quality is new forks and again there are bargains to be had.

Crankbrothers Multi 20 Tool | 21% off at Amazon

Was £39.99 | Now £31.69

Comes with an array of hex and Torx wrenches, a chain tool, a disc straightener, and a valve core remover.View Deal

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit | 32% off at Amazon

Was £74.99 | Now £56.32

There is no avoiding the fact that the good weather won't last forever and soon your bike is going to need a proper clean. Muc Off's Ultimate Cleaning Kit is loaded with everything you need to keep your bike running smoother for longer.View Deal

Muc Off Nano-Tech bike cleaner 25L | 54% off at Amazon

Was £130.12 | Now £59.39

Needing a top-up of bike cleaner? You can grab 25 liters of Muc Off's biodegradable bike cleaner formula which is formulated to break down dirt more quickly. View Deal

Nukeproof Horizon Enduro Strap | 20% off at Chainreaction Cycles

Was £9.99 | Now £7.99

A handy strap to secure a few trailside essentials to your frame, comes in five colors to match your setup too.View Deal

Pirelli Scorpion Soft Terrain tire | Up to 33% off at Wiggle

Was £59.99 | Now from £39.99

Available in 2.2in or 2.4in widths, the Pirelli Scorpion Soft Terrain tire comes with widely spaced lugs for grip and mud-shedding on damp trails. It uses Pirelli SmartGrip compound, born of Pirelli's motorsport experience, for superior grip.View Deal

Maxxis Minion DHF 3C-EXO+TR tire | Up to 13% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £74.99 | Now from £64.99

Chain Reaction has a range of different specs of the highly-rated Maxxis Minion tire discounted. That includes this 2.6in tire in either 27.5in or 29in size.View Deal

Nukeproof Horizon V2 31.8mm bars | 12% off at Wiggle

Was £59.99 | Now £52.49

800mm wide and with a range of 12mm, 25mm, or 38mm rise options, you can choose the Horizon V2 bars to suit your ride. There's a wide range of contrast color options available too.View Deal

DMR V12 flat pedals | 10% off at CycleStore

Was £59.99 | Now £53.99

With a wide, low profile, concave platform, and ten pins, the V12 pedals are designed to give you a secure footing as you ride. They come in some cool colors too.View Deal

Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer | 10% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £99.99 | Now £89.99

Make post-ride clean-up quicker with this portable pressure washer. It runs off a 12 volt connection, comes with a 15 liter reservoir capacity, can vary output pressure, and uses less water than a hose.View Deal

DMR V12 Magnesium | Up to 25% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £80.00 | Now from £59.99

DMR's excellent V12 pedal but with the upgraded magnesium axle for a lower weight. View Deal

LifeLine Home Mechanic Workstand inc. Mat | 11% off at Wiggle

Was £89.99 | Now £79.99

If you are working on your bike at home having a solid workstand will make your life a whole lot easier, this LifeLine stand comes with a mat too.View Deal

RSP Plummet dropper seatpost with remote | 42% off at Tredz

Was £136.99 | Now £79.99

A dropper post with plenty of change from £100? The RSP Plummet has 125mm of infinitely adjustable travel. It's hydraulically damped with a bar-mounted remote lever and comes to fit 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameter seatposts.View Deal

Spank OOZY 35 MTB Handlebar with Split 35 Stem | 57% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £169.99 | Now £72.99

A tidy Spank 35mm stem and handlebar for an ultra-stiff enduro-ready cockpit setup. The discount is so good that this combo is cheaper than buying the bar on its own!View Deal

USWE Airbourne 15 Hydration Backpack w Bladder SS21 | 50% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £139.99 | Now £69.99

USWE might not be a household name in hydration packs, but its Airbourne bag shouldn't be overlooked though with its unique harness setup which stabilizes the bag when descending.

View Deal

Hardtail mountain bike deals: UK

A hardtail is a great entry into mountain biking if you're just thinking of dipping a toe into riding. With less complexity, hardtails are usually the cheapest MTBs, so read out pick of the best hardtail mountain bikes under $1,500 if you aren't looking to spend a lot on a bike.

A hardtail is also a good n+1 bike to up your skills and save on weight and maintenance. Check out our guide to the best hardtail mountain bikes for more info to help you understand what to look for and to choose a hardtail.

Orbea MX30 Hardtail | 20% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £719.00 | Now £575.00

Hargroves has a number of different 2021 Orbea hardtails available with a discount and in different sizes, including this MX30 model which comes with internal cable routing, 2x10-speed gearing, 2.35in tires, and 100mm front travel. View Deal

Trek X-Caliber 7 Hardtail | 10% off at Leisure Lakes

Was £900.00 | Now £810.00

With Trek's Alpha Gold aluminum frame and a 100mmm travel RockShox Judy Silver fork, the X-Caliber is designed for fast XC riding. It's kitted out with a 1x10-speed Shimano Deore groupset Shimano MT200 hydraulic brakes and Bontrager finishing kit. View Deal

Kona Cinder Cone Hardtail | 13% off at Cyclestore

Was £1,099.00 | Now £950.00

Running on 27.5" wheels, the Cinder Cone has a Shimano Deore 1x11-speed groupset along with a RockShox Judy 100mm travel fork, making it a great all-rounder trail bike.View Deal

Cannondale Trail Neo 4 Hardtail e-bike | 13% off at Hargroves

Was £3,100.00 | Now 2,700.00

The Trail Neo 4 gives you a range of over 100km thanks to its 500Wh battery and Bosch Performance Line motor. The motor is nicely integrated with the 9-speed drivetrain to give you go-anywhere capability on and off-road.View Deal

Full-suspension mountain bike deals: UK

Full suspension MTBs are designed for a range of different riding styles, so it's important to choose the right type of bike for you, whether that's the best enduro mountain bikes, the best trail bikes, or the best lightweight mountain bikes.

You'll get increased control from a full-suspension bike, particularly over steep or uneven terrain, as well as a more comfortable and planted ride than with a hardtail.

Below, we've rounded up the best mountain bike deals online on full sussers.

Giant Trance X 29er 1 2022 | 15% off at Cyclestore

Was £3,199.00 | Now £2,719.15

Giant's alloy Trance gives you 150mm travel from its Fox 36 Float Performance fork, along with a 1x12-speed Shimano SLX drivetrain and Giant dropper post and wheels. Designed for fast trail riding and with a slack geometry, its progressive suspension helps soak up bumps and bashes.View Deal

Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp e-MTB | 24% off at Leisure Lakes

Was £6,500.00 | Now £4,950.00

The Turbo Levo SL comes with the lightweight Specialized SL1.1 motor and SRAM NX Eagle shifting along with 150mm of trail-taming travel from Fox Float forks and shock. The 320Wh battery is fully enclosed in the frame and there's a SWAT tool storage area too.View Deal

Kona Process 134 CR Supreme 29in Mountain Bike | 30% off at Tredz

Was £9,999.99 | Now £6,999.00

Available in size large only, the Process Supreme comes fully loaded with a RockShox Pike Ultimate RC2 charger 2 DebonAir 140mm fork, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Trunnion shock, SRAM XX1-Eagle AXS and Zipp Zero Moto wheelset - and with over £3,000 saving at Tredz. View Deal

Even more mountain bike deals

A new bike or parts could mean tackling more technical terrain with higher consequences so it may be a good idea to consider updating your riding gear.

The best mountain bike helmets not only protect your head but also offer increased ventilation and better comfort. They can fetch a high price though, so use our guide to the best MTB helmet sales to save some money in the process.

If your riding involves fast descending then kneepads are a worthy investment to protect a vulnerable area and keep you riding - check out our guide to the best MTB knee pads for those.

Most new bikes won't come with pedals so be sure to factor them into your budget. We have loads of guides to help you choose the best mountain bike pedals or best MTB flat pedals and the best mountain bike shoes for all types of riding and pedal systems.

