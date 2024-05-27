[BBC]

We asked for your views on Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United at Wembley.

Here are some of your responses:

Sam: I’m not usually one to subscribe to the 'they just wanted it more' cliche... but United just wanted it more. Both of their goals came from relentless pressing from the younger players which City didn’t match at the other end.

Jeff: I was at Wembley and felt there was a definite feeling of complacency from City before the game. United were really up for it and stopped us playing. Jeremy Doku changed things in the second half but a combination of bad misses and great saves meant it wasn’t to be. Best team won on the day.

Molson: We looked tired and out of sorts without exception today. So rare to see from City but we have to remember they are human and have exceeded all of our expectations in recent years. It's just a blip in another wonderful season.

Pedro: The team didn't turn up today - only Doku had anything like a good game. Feel really sorry for Stefan [Ortega] as he has been fantastic when he has been needed. I don't blame Josko Gvardiol at all. This loss will be the best motivation for next season. Let's go for FIVE!!

Mark: Think United wanted it more, and to be honest, the entire City team looked exhausted.

Maarten: After a brilliant season in the Premier League, this was a game too far. Exposed again in my opinion. The inclusion of Erling Haaland meant that other players were less effective (especially Phil Foden) and that the press on the United defence was lacking.