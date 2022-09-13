Best of 'Monday Night Football' with Peyton Eli Week 1
Watch the best of "Monday Night Football" with former QBs Peyton and Eli Manning during Week 1 of the NFL 2022 season.
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down their outlook for the Dallas Cowboys with QB Dak Prescott out for 6-8 weeks with a hand injury following an ugly 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos to close out Week 1 on Monday. Here's a look at every Monday Night Football matchup in 2022 and how fans can watch each game.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre keeps inching toward potential Paul Crewe status. Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today reports that newly-revealed text messages show that former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant helped funnel federal welfare funds toward the building of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, at Favre’s behest. Per the report, [more]
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens scour the waiver wire to find good values after week 1, which will come in handy for many fantasy managers that are looking to fill holes created by the injuries to Dak Prescott and Elijah Mitchell.
Adams appeared to sustain the injury when he planted his foot in an attempt to sack Russell Wilson.
NFL football games are always difficult to predict, but no one forecasted the NFC West standings to look this way after Week 1.
Referee Shawn Hochuli has been assigned to Week 2's Saints game with the Buccaneers. New Orleans is 2-2 with Hochuli and his crew on hand:
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett had a questionable strategy Monday night.
From new head coaches, to familiar faces in new places, NFL Week 1 featured some impressive debuts, as well as some forgettable first outings.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan didn't hold back when assessing Bill Belichick's recent performance as head coach and GM of the Patriots.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suggested this season feels different than others as he approaches the end of his remarkable NFL career.
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Trey Lance as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens run through a few players fantasy managers should add this week, including another running back in San Francisco, New Orleans' starting quarterback and a wideout in Washington.
Rarely in this day and age is there anything on which the vast majority of people agree. Tonight, we found something around which we could all rally. In his first game as a head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a bizarre decision to take the football out of Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hands with the game [more]
New details have emerged about the back injury Mac Jones suffered in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.