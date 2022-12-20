Best of Monday Night Football with Peyton Eli Week 15
Watch the best moments of the Manning brothers on "Monday Night Football" during the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.
Here's a look at every Monday Night Football matchup in 2022 and how fans can watch each game.
Baker Mayfield’s Hollywood comeback might have come to an end as the Packers rolled against the Rams on Monday Night Football, Jalen Hurts might miss a couple of weeks which means it might be Gardner Minshew time for the Eagles, and despite betting on Argentina, Drake lost his World Cup bet.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Baker Mayfield revealed exactly why he requested his release from the Panthers in an interview with ESPN.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
The Jalen Hurts injury opens the door ever so slightly for the No. 1 seed to go back on the table for the 49ers.
Did Alabama football captain status impact the Sugar Bowl opt-out decisions of Bryce Young and Will Anderson? You bet it did.
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Arik Armstead cleared up any confusion regarding the true cost of the 49ers' expensive rookie dinner.
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love