Best moments and takeaways from Bengals’ Super Bowl Opening Night

The Cincinnati Bengals virtually attended what the NFL dubs “Super Bowl Opening Night” and in the process, helped create some interesting storylines and moments.

During a typical year, opening night and/or media day happens in-person at the site of the Super Bowl. But the Bengals aren’t traveling to California until Tuesday anyway, so the barrage of endless questions from around the world for the team’s top names went down to start the week.

Known for its unorthodox questions (Joe Burrow got one) and otherwise, these were some of the top moments and important takeaways from the big event before the team travels and starts practicing.

Takeaway: C.J. Uzomah isn't missing the Super Bowl

TE C.J. Uzomah who left the AFC Championship game with a knee injury tells us he's feeling great: "It's the Super Bowl, I'm doing everything I can… I'm not missing the biggest game of my life." — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) February 7, 2022

The underrated Bengals tight end went down with an injury early in the AFC title game and the team missed him. He’s stellar in the running game and a key safety outlet. Let Uzomah tell it, he’s not going to miss the game, even if this sort of injury might cost him a regular-season game.

Moment: Joe Burrow's advice for young athletes

Joe Burrow was asked for his advice to younger athletes. Great answer, including: – “Focus on getting better.”

– “Don’t have a workout and then go post it on instagram and then go sit on your butt four 4 days. Work in silence.”

– Let your play do the talking. pic.twitter.com/rXCoQ9KDcr — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2022

Moment: The Ohio Kid

Story continues

What does it mean to Joe Burrow to bring the Bengals back to the Super Bowl? "Being from Ohio and being the quarterback of the Bengals is something I'm really proud of." @WLWT #Bengals pic.twitter.com/5V6tSBdvVD — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 7, 2022

Takeaway: Line concerns

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he has the utmost confidence in Cincinnati's offensive line to handle the Rams' defensive front. Said it's also about how he manages pressures as well. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 7, 2022

Much was said about the nine sacks Burrow took in the divisional round against the Titans. But much of it also came down to Burrow’s inability to get the ball out fast. He mostly corrected this against the Chiefs, so it’s clear he knows the importance going into the biggest game of his life.

Moment: Thank you, Joe

Naturally, Burrow's next question is from Access Hollywood about who is celeb crush was growing up. "I'm going to skip that one." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 7, 2022

C.J. Uzomah's Madden Lombardi Trophy

Uzomah on whopping his dad in Madden:

“”It’s the absolute best feeling. … (I) used to play against my dad in Madden until I got way too good. He was like, ‘Alright, I’m done doing this.’ But we made a fake Super Bowl trophy in the house. He used a little pool noodle as the ball. We shaped it into the football. I forget what, like a vase or something, and we wrapped it and spray painted it and it was the Lombardi trophy. Then we played for it in Madden. “

Takeaway and Moment: Hendrickson explains it all

There’s been a lot of “these guys play for each other” comments made by outside observers over the last week who don’t usually see the Bengals.

We and fans know it –but Trey Hendrickson explained it best:

“We’re not really worried about where we’re ranked or anything like that. I think the most important thing about football is winning the game. Eliminating their main players and the explosive plays. Collectively doing our job and our 1/11th on our defense and doing it for the guy beside us and the guys coaching. … We have guys on the sidelines telling us what keys to pick up on and what things to do. … We got guys on the sidelines helping pick up the guys on the field and how we can all improve to win. I’m blessed to be a part of this defense.”

1

1