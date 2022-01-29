Best moments and stories from Tom Brady's legendary NFL career

Best moments and stories from Tom Brady's legendary career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's the end of an era for the NFL as Tom Brady reportedly is retiring after 22 extraordinary seasons.

The New England Patriots legend calls it a career after seven Super Bowl victories -- six in Foxboro and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since 2001, Brady has earned a reputation as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Here, we'll revisit a few of the most memorable moments and stories from Brady's illustrious career.

A new beginning

We look back at the 2001 NFL season, when Brady replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe. This moment resulted in a Super Bowl title for the Patriots that season and two decades of unimaginable success in New England.

Home sweet home

Tom E Curran talks with Tom Brady's first roommates in New England, former Patriots Chris Eitzmann and Dave Nugent, about living with the then fourth-string QB, their Tecmo Bowl battles, and more.

The rivalry

We look back at the memorable battles between Brady and Peyton Manning in Foxboro, during the matchups with the Indianapolis Colts then the Denver Broncos.

Prank wars

Matt Cassel and Matt Light detail the hilarious and epic prank wars they had with Brady while teammates on the Patriots, and top things off with their best impressions of head coach Bill Belichick.

A fierce competitor

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich shares his favorite funny stories about Tom Brady's competitive nature from his years playing with the quarterback.

"On to Cincinnati"

After a demoralizing loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in 2014 where Tom Brady was benched for Jimmy Garoppolo, Bill Belichick dodged questions about Brady's future by repeating one memorable phrase. Months later, the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Redemption

Following his four-game suspension for "Deflategate" to start the 2016 season, Tom Brady and the Patriots were on a mission. We look back at a statement win in the AFC Championship against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, which propelled New England to another Super Bowl where it would take on the Atlanta Falcons in the unforgettable "28-3" game.

The Legend vs. The Future

Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced off in an epic high-scoring battle at Gillette Stadium in 2018. We revisit the memorable matchup, which featured arguably the greatest QB of all time against the future of the position.

End of an era in Foxboro

Michael Holley reflects back on Tom Brady's legendary career, the championships, the legacy, his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, and why he departed New England.

That's all she wrote

Finally, a look back at some of Tom Brady's greatest career accomplishments.

