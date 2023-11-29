Best moments from second episode of Dolphins ‘Hard Knocks’

The Miami Dolphins have been on a roll to start this season, as they’ve compiled an 8-3 record through the first 12 weeks of the season.

And, now, they have even more attention on them, as they’re the focus of this year’s edition of the in-season version of “Hard Knocks” on HBO and Max.

The second episode of the season aired on Tuesday night with more to follow weekly.

Here are some of the best moments from episode No. 2:

The defense wants respect

One of the first moments we got in this episode was members of the defense (Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland) talking about how they’re just as good if not better than the offense.

Miami’s offensive unit, led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, has gotten a ton of attention this year, and rightly so. However, it’s been the defense that’s kept them up in recent weeks.

The softer side of LB Jaelan Phillips

We got to see a little bit of the man away from the football field.

QBs and coach Darrell Bevell get emotional

The quarterback room had a discussion about being thankful on Thanksgiving.

Mike McDaniel, Stephen Ross, Woody Johnson and Robert Saleh

The two head coaches and two owners met up before the game, and Jets owner Woody Johnson showed off some bling.

Mike McDaniel loved Jets owner Woody Johnson’s MASSIVE chain and told Stephen Ross he wants it worked into his contract to get a chain like that as an incentive😭 pic.twitter.com/IRAQX8z2IK — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) November 29, 2023

Jevon Holland's pick-6

Holland returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown, and he got everyone so hyped that the head coach even forgot they had to kick an extra point.

Nobody was more excited than Mike McDaniel after Jevon Holland's Hail Mary pick-6. 🙌#HardKnocks with the @MiamiDolphins tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/lQMQdheZIC — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2023

Insight into Jaelan Phillips' unfortunate injury

Phillips suffered a torn Achilles in the fourth quarter, and we got an inside look into the conversations that were happening on the field.

The support of the entire @MiamiDolphins team meant the world to @JJPhillips15 after his injury. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8uu5ChSXOt — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2023

