What are the best moments in Rose Bowl history?

This year's Rose Bowl featured the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) taking on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. Over the years, the Rose Bowl has become one of the most beloved traditions in all of college football. It is more than a game, it's a spectacle. The parade, the location, the weather, the history, all of it combine for one of, if not, the grandest bowl games of all-time.

Over its over century-long history, the game has brought us several unforgettable moments, contests, characters, and scores. And although the game may no longer be the traditional Pac-12 champ going up against the Big Ten champion, it will be sure to provide many more for years to come.

Here are our picks for the best Rose Bowl moments of all-time.

Greatest Rose Bowl moments:

5. Dusty Mangum for the win - 2005

This game was between two of the most iconic programs in college football history: the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines. Shockingly though, this was the first time the two programs had ever met. Boy, was it unforgettable though.

Longhorns quarterback Vince Young rushed for four touchdowns in this game, but the victory came down to a 37-yard field goal. Michigan tried their darnedest to ice Texas' senior kicker Dusty Mangum, doing so twice. However, Mangum was able to stay cool as a cucumber in the freezer. He nailed the kick and secured the win for Texas.

4. USC takes down Ohio State - 1980

Both the Trojans and Buckeyes came into this game undefeated. Trojans running back and Heisman winner Charles White went off in this game. However, his spectacular performance almost came up short.

In the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes led 16-10, but on the final USC drive of the game, White recorded 71 yards and the game-winning touchdown. White ended the game with 247 rushing yards.

3. David Boston TD with 19 seconds left - 1997

Although the Arizona State Sun Devils were considered one of the greatest teams in college football, finishing the season ranked inside the top-5. The Ohio State Buckeyes weren't going to go down easy.

After Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer gave the Sun Devils the lead on a spectacular touchdown run, a pair of controversial pass interference penalties set the Buckeyes up real close to the goal line with a minute to go. The drive resulted in a David Boston touchdown with just 19 seconds left. Ohio State won the game, 20-17.

2. Roy "Wrong Way" Riegels - 1929

Any time someone's name becomes synonymous with an infamous moment, it has to make lists like this. Nearly 100 years ago, California center Roy Riegels picked up a Georgia Tech fumble. The big man was so excited to score that he didn't realize he was running the wrong way. Instead of scoring a touchdown, he earned Georgia Tech a safety. Tech won 8-7.

1. USC vs. Texas - 2006

Often referred to as the greatest Rose Bowl ever played, this was the game that cemented Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young as a college football legend.

Despite trailing by 12 points with only seven minutes left, a pair of rushing touchdowns by Young combined with a fourth down stop by the Longhorns defense led to a Texas victory over USC. Even better, this game was for the national championship. It was for all the marbles, and Texas claimed their first national championship in 35 years. They have not won another since.

