Best moments from Isaiah Thomas' debut with the Wizards

Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas returned to the NBA after a thumb injury kept him out of action for the past two months.

Ever since a hip injury forced him to miss the Boston Celtics' playoff run in 2017, Thomas has suffered injury after injury. He played in only 44 games over the past two seasons.

It's Isaiah Thomas time. The former All-NBA guard has checked in for his Wizards debut. pic.twitter.com/mAsQeNcCTQ — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 27, 2019

In 20 minutes, IT put up 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting and four three-pointers to go along with five assists.

1. IT's first points for the Wizards

Thomas rose to fame due to his smooth shot, as evidenced by his career 18.6 ppg. It's only natural that his first bucket for the Wizards splashed in for three points.

2. Thomas drains a couple of clutch threes

With the game close late in the third quarter, Thomas showed flashes of his prime with a pair of clutch three-point shots to keep the Wizards in the game.

IT finding the range from deep! 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ADQ4xkiaVw — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 27, 2019





3. Thomas finds Bradley Beal across the court

Shooting isn't his only skill, and Thomas showed off both his court vision and passing abilities with this smooth, cross-court dime to Bradley Beal.

Have to admit I didn't realize Isaiah Thomas was this good of a passer. He's dropping dimes left and right. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 27, 2019

