Best moments from first round of 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament
Catch all the sights and sounds from the first round of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8 in Las Vegas.
Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Ernie Kent share their favorite matchups to look forward to ahead of the quarterfinal round at the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.
Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks, 03/08/2023
The Badgers (17-14) went one-and-out in the Big Ten tournament for the second consecutive season.
One day after opining that Nikola Joki is deserving of becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to win three straight most valuable player awards, Nikola Vuevi outplayed him.
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.
Patrick Ewing walked off the court alone Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, the site of his greatest moments as both an NBA player and Georgetown's coach, after another blow out loss that might have been his final game leading the Hoyas. Last-place Georgetown (7-25) was eliminated by sixth-seeded Villanova 80-48 in the first round of the Big East Tournament. School officials have given no indication of whether Ewing will be back for a seventh season, but he fell to 75-109 as coach of the program he lead to three Final Fours and a national title as player.
Redick pushes back on Perkins’ commentary on Nowitzki, Nash and Jokic
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
After a perfect 5-0 homestand, the Warriors again have taken steps back -- all before playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Ohio State holds on to edge Wisconsin 65-57 in Big Ten
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma tried his best attempt to impersonate Steph Curry's famous 3-point celebration. But it didn't go as Kuzma had planned.
UCLA suffered a massive blow over the weekend.
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
Jalen Lott Rivals.com 2026 Lovejoy athlete Jalen Lott has not even begun his sophomore year of high school, but he is already turning heads in a serious manner. Lott is the son of former Texas cornerback and track standout James Lott and is set to make an impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on both sides of the football next fall.
Bacot left the game with 4:34 to play in the first half while not able to bear weight on his left leg. He hopped to the bench, and limped to the locker room, but returned for second-half warmups.
All of this should have been expected. If last week's revealing NFLPA player survey showed us anything, it's that a not-small number of team owners don't actually care about winning, at least not on the field.
Mychal Thompson believes the Warriors' latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers showcased a problem that will haunt them in the weeks to come.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
The college conference expansion talk just won't stop. Neither will the chatter surrounding the potential exodus of some Pac-12 teams for the Big 12.