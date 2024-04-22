Best moments of the Boston Celtics’ 223-24 NBA season

The Boston Celtics had a 2023-24 NBA regular season for the record books, winning not only the Eastern Conference standings handily but the entire league’s, assuring themselves of home court advantage throughout the looming 2024 postseason as a result.

With four players earning Eastern Conference Player of the Month, a new franchise (and league) record was set. And from point differentials to blowout wins, new achievements seemed to be setting records with every passing week of the regular season. Now the Celtics are poised to start their journey to (hopefully) hanging Banner 18 with the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

But before we dive in head-first, let’s take a look at some of the best moments from the Celtics’ 2023-24 campaign, courtesy of our friends at NBC Sports Boston.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire