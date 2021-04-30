Best moments from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
John Wolford went undrafted and didn't sign with a team until August, but he still carved out his own path to the Rams.
Breaking down the biggest winners and losers from the first round of the 2021 NFL draft
When the Ravens made the 31st pick of the draft on Thursday night, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced linebacker Jayson Oweh as the newest member of the team. That name isn’t going to appear on their roster, however. General Manager Eric DeCosta referred to Oweh as Odafe in his press conference and said he thinks [more]
If the Houston Texans are looking for a receiver in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft, former USC WR Amon St. Brown should be a consideration.
The Patriots gave fans a peek inside their war room as they took Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, and the result was a pretty interesting video.
The NFL draft started with Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars at No. 1 and ended with Joe Tryon going to the Buccaneers at No. 32. Analysis on each pick.
The first round of the 2021 NFL draft was packed with drama, and the quarterback selections made for some of the most compelling plots.
The Vikings came into Thursday night’s first round with a lot of draft capital and they added more when they went on the clock for the 14th overall pick. A trade with the Jets netted them the 23rd pick and two third-rounders while costing them a fourth-round selection. The Vikings then sat back and waited [more]
It appears that everyone's excited about Mac Jones landing in New England.
Miami Dolphins declared biggest winner of 1st-round by GMFB
It doesn't always require hindsight to find the most questionable picks in the NFL draft, as these 10 first-round selections proved puzzling.
Your new rival's biggest trash talker is always a fun draft party invite.
We give you seven things to know about Mac Jones, the newest Patriots quarterback.
Breaking down the best and worst picks from the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft
The first round of the NFL draft is in the books. Mark Schofield tries to predict what happens in round two with this mock draft.
Best players available, remaining needs, predictions and more for the Packers on Day 2 in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Steelers can still get their offensive line help on day two.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons, but what if they went a different way? Here are two such options along the offensive line.
