Best moments from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash realizes that sometimes there's no need to overthink situations, especially when working with great players such as Kevin Durant. Nash let Durant do his thing on Thursday night, and the superstar responded with a season-high 42 points as the Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the depleted Indiana Pacers. Durant scored 22 points in the third quarter as the Nets stretched their lead to 21 points.