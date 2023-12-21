Advertisement
Breaking News:

Sixers star Joel Embiid scores 51 vs. Rudy Gobert and league-leading Wolves

The best of model Patti Hansen, wife of The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, in images

Barry Werner
·1 min read

A beautiful life and wife

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen has been one of the top models in the world since starting her career. She’s also the better half of Keith Richards, you know, guitarist in The Rolling Stones.

Patti Hansen

(Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)
(Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images.
(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images.

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Urban Zen)
(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Urban Zen)

Patti Hansen

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Story originally appeared on List Wire