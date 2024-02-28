Best Mississippi State player in 'College Football 25' video game? Here's our prediction

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright said aloud what many were thinking when it was announced that the EA Sports "College Football 25" video game is coming out this summer.

“The day ratings get released,” Wright posted on X, “this app is going up in flames.”

The full reveal of the game, after an 11-year hiatus, is set to come in May, according to EA’s official website. Players can already opt into an NIL deal to be featured in the game. With that comes a compensation of $600 and a free copy of the game.

Is there excitement among players about the opportunity to be featured in the game? It appears so, but it'll likely come with some drama.

Players won’t be assigning their own ratings – which is a good thing, but something sure to spark debate. Games similar to “College Football 25” usually assign ratings on a scale of 1-99. As Wright noted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, former Oregon quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota was only a 90 overall.

“Yea this might get ugly,” Wright posted.

Under the assumption that all Mississippi State players agree to be part of the game, who would be the five highest-rated Bulldogs? Here’s what we think.

WR Kelly Akharaiyi

First-year coach Jeff Lebby made a splash at receiver through the portal. The Bulldogs added UTEP transfer Kelly Akharaiyi who ranked fourth nationally with 21.52 yards per catch last season. As fun as establishing the run may be to some, the virtual sphere is one where vertical passes are frequented. Akharaiyi will be a threat.

C Ethan Miner

When looking to build a dynasty, the trenches can’t be overlooked. Center Ethan Miner is another portal addition for Mississippi State from North Texas. Last season, Pro Football Focus graded Miner as the second-best offensive lineman in the American Athletic Conference.

QB Blake Shapen

Baylor transfer Blake Shapen is the early favorite to be Lebby’s starting quarterback. Across 27 games in three seasons with the Bears, Shapen collected 5,574 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns and threw 13 interceptions.

LB Stone Blanton

Mississippi State would’ve had one of the game’s top linebackers last season in Nathaniel Watson who led the SEC in sacks. However, with Watson gone, Stone Blanton will likely be the Bulldogs’ top linebacker. He also transferred to MSU this offseason after two years at South Carolina. With the Gamecocks last season, he started all 12 games and recorded 52 tackles.

STARTERS: Mississippi State football depth chart prediction entering Jeff Lebby's first spring

QB Mike Wright

Wright may not have a great overall rating, but his speed will make him a fun player in the game. He transferred to MSU from Vanderbilt ahead of the 2023 season. With former MSU quarterback Will Rogers suffering a midseason injury, Wright started three games. However, he appeared in all 12 games – often used for his legs. He’ll likely be among the fastest quarterbacks in the game.

