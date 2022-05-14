Best matchups to look forward to in '22 season 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Best matchups to look forward to in '22 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Best matchups to look forward to in '22 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Houston Texans' toughest five games are near the end of the season when they take on possible playoff teams.
Taylor is getting a major assignment from NBC after 10 months at the network.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common. Neither was thrilled with his team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this [more]
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
This time, the Boston Celtics did not give it away.
Steve Stricker holds the lead but John Daly won't be around for the weekend at the PGA Tour Champions major.
Rookie minicamps usually feature some non-rookies trying out for teams and there’s a familiar quarterback going through this weekend’s practices in Minnesota. Brett Hundley is trying out for the Vikings at their minicamp. He spent time with the Colts during the 2021 season and last appeared in a regular season game with the Cardinals in [more]
Pittsburgh’s most recent franchise quarterback is willing to assist the guy who ideally will become the team’s next franchise quarterback. Speaking to reporters at the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett said that Ben Roethlisberger called to say that Roethlisberger would welcome Pickett’s call, if he needs anything or wants to bounce anything [more]
The Saudi fallout continues to rip apart golf’s landscape. It was announced on Friday night announced that Phil Mickelson will continue his break from the game and will not defend his USPGA title at Southern Hills next week.
Danny Gray took accountability to an entirely new level during the first day of 49ers rookie minicamp.
Top pick Tyler Smith signed a four-year, $13.38 million fully-guaranteed contract. The Cowboys also came terms with their four 5th-round picks and 6th-round pick.
The Packers schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Think you can see the future? Predict the Packers' win-loss record this year in our poll!
The team just announced several roster moves, all involving receivers.
Things didn't go too well for Titans WR Treylon Burks in his rookie minicamp debut.
The 49ers played the role of playoff spoiler last season, making it to the Conference Championship as a six seed before losing to the Rams, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVI. The team’s quarterback picture remains unclear heading into 2022, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both seemingly in contention for the [more]
New Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell wanted to make one thing very clear during a visit with reporters on Friday:
The Steelers add an offensive tackle with starting experience on Friday.
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.