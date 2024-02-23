'Best manager since Sir Alex'; 'A revelation' - your views on Robinson

Your Views

We asked for your thoughts on Stephen Robinson's first two years in charge of St Mirren.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Bob: Stephen Robinson is arguably the best manager we have had in 40 years since the heady days of [Alex Ferguson], [Jim] Clunie and [Rikki] McFarlane. We reached the top six last year and after one of the best starts in the league for as long as I can remember, we have a realistic shot at European football next year.

Craig: Stephen and the backroom team have completely raised every St Mirren fan's expectations in a short space of time. To be talking European football again for the second time in two seasons tells you that the board, players and fans have bought into his style. It is definitely a hard-working squad with a good mix of experience and youth.

Steve: I have followed St Mirren all my life and have ridden the rollercoaster ride for all that time. That's what you get for following the biggest wee club on the planet and I wouldn't have it any other way. Never take results for granted, but with Robinson at the helm there is a new excitement and expectation of winning more than losing.

Andy: Robinson has done a tremendous job over the last two years. He has managed to get the Saints into the top six and hopefully he can do it again this year. Given the budget that he has to work with and the standard of players that this allows him to get, he is managing to get the best out of them. I hope the Saints can keep him.

Gordon: Arguably our best manager since Sir Alex (yes, I’m old enough to remember when he was in charge).

James: Robinson has been a revelation. His passion and commitment to football cannot be questioned as recently shown. He has helped set up a structure that will stand the test of time.

John: The fact that fans are disappointed that the club is sitting fifth says everything you need to know about the impact Stephen Robinson has had on St Mirren. He has given the team an identity and a style of play that really suits the players who know what they have to do every game. I just hope we can hold on to him.