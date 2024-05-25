Best Magpies memories
On the latest episode of the Total Sport Newcastle United podcast, Justin Lockwood discussed his best memories of covering the club, including Champions League survival and 4-4 thrillers.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Do the Rockets want to go all-in for a playoff run or continue to build around their youth?
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Prescott's contract is set to expire following the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Former NBA player Glen Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison after his conviction for being involved in a scheme to defraud the league's healthcare plan.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
P.J. Washington has scored 57 combined points in the last two games to lead Dallas past the Thunder.