The best Madden 23 ratings for Badgers in the NFL

It was down to the wire for a pair of Badgers as to who would have the highest rating in Madden 23 among Wisconsin alumni.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt leads the way for defensive players out of Madison as he checks in with the highest rating of his career. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is among the highest movers in terms of rating from the beginning of last year to the beginning of this year.

A number of other Badgers came in with impressive numbers, but Taylor and Watt lead the way. Here is a look at the best ratings for notable Badgers in the NFL:

J.J. Watt: 87 overall

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

T.J. Watt: 96 overall

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson: 87 overall

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon III: 83 overall

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) celebrates after his touchdown carry in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quintez Cephus: 73 overall

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor: 95 overall

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor breaks away from the Patriots defense on his fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Rob Havenstein: 85 overall

Oct 22, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) defends against Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during an NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 33-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Watt: 68 overall

Nov 29, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Derek Watt (34) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Edwards: 79 overall

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Erickson: 71 overall

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Erickson (13) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramczyk: 89 overall

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

James White: 76 overall

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

