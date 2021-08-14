Who has the best look? Ranking the Big 12 helmets from worst to first

In three Saturdays, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave will hook up for the opening of the 2021 college football season for both teams. It will be just the second time that the two teams have met, according to Winsipedia.

The Sooners won that matchup 56-14.

As the Sooners prepare to embark on what could be their last season in the Big 12, we thought it would be fun to rank each of the Big 12 teams’ helmets from worst to first.

From color scheme to tradition to overall look, several things were taken into account. I looked only at the teams’ primary helmets and not alternates like Iowa State’s blackout look. It was difficult to land on just one for Oklahoma State who has become the Oregon of the lower midwest with all of their uniform designs.

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The colors aren't bad and the interlocking "B" and "U" seem to work. Still, the problem with Baylor is that their helmets evoke negative energy related to the allegations brought up during the Art Briles era. Though the NCAA found them only to have committed recruiting violations, everything that happened on campus in Waco leaves a sour taste in your mouth when you see their helmet.

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The "K" and the "U" on these helmets are humongous. They don't look like they fit proportionally, and when you see Kansas' helmets, you can't help but think of the terrible product they've put on the field.

Iowa State Cyclones

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State's helmet looks like something out of a college version of "Friday Night Lights," where they only refer to the local university as "State." The colors aren't bad, but Iowa State definitely looks better when they go with their all-black look.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

As far as white helmets go, Oklahoma State has one of the more sharp looks. The logo is pretty slick, considering the block letter work. They kept it fairly well streamlined and in good proportion, unlike Kansas. It's a look that works with several uniform combinations.

Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

You'd be hard-pressed to find a school that wears purple better than the TCU Horned Frogs. The purple and white stand out, and the detail of the horned frog on the side is strong. While most schools go with a simplistic look, TCU finds a way to include both their acronym and logo without it looking too busy.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I'm a sucker for navy blue, and the West Virginia Mountaineers matte navy helmets with the yellow "W" and "V" nesting together is a great look. Turn it upside down, and you've got a mountain, which is pretty neat as well.

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

One of the classic logos in college football that doesn't involve block lettering. The Texas Longhorns orange "longhorn" on the white backdrop is a pretty great look. But because of the rivalry and the pettiness involved, they have to get knocked back a bit. *I half considered turning this one upside down.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech does the letters better than most. The "double-T" works really nicely against the black backdrop. The Red Raiders wear black better than anyone in the country.

Kansas State Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Though not a classic look, Kansas State's color scheme and logo are among the best modern looks in college football, let alone the Big 12. The silver and purple work better than TCU's white and purple. Like with West Virginia's navy helmet, I'm also a sucker for silver.

Oklahoma Sooners

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Call me biased, but there's nothing better than seeing the crimson domes running onto the field on a Saturday afternoon. The interlocking "O" and "U" is one of the classics of college football. The best football program in the conference emits greatness when you see the crimson helmet take the field.

