If you want endless 'you smell good' compliments, these are the 12 best long-lasting fragrances to buy

Spraying your favorite fragrance after getting dressed is the perfect finishing touch that sets the tone for your day. Honestly, think about it — when you know you smell great, your mood instantly changes.

An added bonus, though, is being complimented on your fragrance. If you've wanted to experience this feeling but don't know where to start or just want to build a small but solid collection of long-lasting fragrances, these 12 long-lasting options are the best ones to buy.

After using these for years (except the Aēsop fragrances that I recently added to my arsenal), what I love most is that these leave a lasting impression when worn alone or layered with another fragrance — especially when layered together.

From the sweet and sultry KAYALI Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli to the silky, woodsy and dark KILIAN Musk Oud, these fragrances are sure to get you those "you smell good" compliments over and over again.

Check out the 12 best long-lasting fragrances I constantly go back to every day below.

Cult Beauty KAYALI Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli KAYALI has one of the most popular and long-lasting vanilla fragrances on the market — and its cult following proves this. That fragrance, titled Vanilla 28, was released in 2018 and just recently, in 2022, the brand launched an updated, richer version called Vanilla Royale. After trying it myself, it's safe to say that it lives up to its name. It has an enhanced blend of florals, rich spices, and dark notes that linger. It's one of the most intense fragrances in the KAYALI collection and, when not worn alone, pairs perfectly with other sweet and warm fragrances like the next pick on this list, KAYALI Lovefest. $138 at Cult Beauty

Sephora KAYALI Lovefest Eau de Parfum Intense KAYALI also collaborated with Huda Beauty to launch its cross-brand LoveFest collection. One of the standout products is its new Burning Cherry fragrance, which has sweet scents of cherry and classic, warm wood gourmand. In addition to being on the sweeter side, this fragrance has slightly spicy notes that make it perfect for layering. I love wearing this fragrance on its own, but over the past two weeks, I've been layering it with the slightly more understated Maison Margiela "REPLICA" Jazz Club for a more complex scent that blends sweet, spicy and smoky. The perfect unisex evening combo! $125 at Sephora

Nordstrom Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense You've likely already heard of this fragrance as it's one of Jo Malone London's most popular and highly reviewed to date. The best-selling Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense has notes of rich myrrh, lavender, warm almond, lush vanilla and tonka bean. It's deep, warm, lingers for days and surely lives up to its name. This one stands on its own pretty easily, with so many people asking what I'm wearing, but to keep things interesting, I love layering it with the warm and smooth Tom Ford Velvet Orchid. This combo literally smells like a warm hug.This one is deep, warm, lingers for days and surely lives up to its name. $160 at Nordstrom

Sephora Maison Margiela "REPLICA" Jazz Club Maison Margiela's "REPLICA" fragrance series is among the most popular I've ever tried and, frankly, has some of the most interesting notes I've encountered to date. With each named after a specific moment or space, these fragrances are long-lasting, complex and versatile. Jazz Club is, hands down, the best-selling and most popular. It's slightly sweet with a smoky and almost ashy lingering note that smells so much better than it sounds. Because it's so light, it pairs perfectly with just about any fragrance you choose to layer. This is truly the most versatile of the bunch. $160 at Sephora

Neiman Marcus KILIAN Paris Bamboo Harmony If you're looking for something a bit lighter with fresh citrus notes, KILIAN's Bamboo Harmony is an absolute must-buy. It's crisp and refreshing without being forgetful or overpowering. This delicate fragrance has notes of white tea, citrus, bergamot, brigade and neroli essences, making it perfect for wearing during the day and at night. And if you're looking for the perfect workplace-friendly fragrance that will get you compliments but won't offend your coworkers, this is the one. It layers seamlessly with the KILIAN Paris Angels Share fragrance if you want to pack a heavenly-smelling punch. This is a killer combo, and folks will compliment you repeatedly while trying to figure out exactly what you're wearing. This best-selling fragrance is available at KILIAN Paris and Neiman Marcus and comes in various sizes for different price points. $225 at Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus KILIAN Back to Black, Aphrodisiac While we're on the topic of KILIAN's best and most long-lasting fragrances, here's another that's quickly become a top pick in my arsenal. The niche fragrance brand's new Back to Black, Aphrodisiac scent is, hands down, my favorite luxury summer scent of the moment. It smells powdery and sweet with background notes of cedarwood and incense, a combination I didn't know I'd love until I tried it. If you love that fresh laundry smell, this one will has that essence but with a sexy, sweet and mysterious dry-down. "Languid honey laced with sweet spices mingles with mysterious smoke incense essence and vanilla absolute, making Back to Black, aphrodisiac a nourishingly yet addictive substance," the brand elegantly describes this new fragrance. With additional notes of blue chamomile, cedarwood, sandalwood and gourmand tobacco, this scent's perfect for layering or wearing on its own as the perfect sweet and sultry special occasion fragrance. This one's available at both Neiman Marcus and KILIAN Paris. $290 at Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus KILIAN Musk Oud If you're looking for the perfect wedding fragrance that's perfect for all genders, Musk Oud by KILIAN is my top recommendation. Simply put, this one smells like wealth and sophistication. Surprisingly, it has an elegant blend of silky petals and musk that result in the most luxurious scent imaginable. "Musk Oud is a quiet expression of syrupy rose and geranium petals, silken musk and spices," the brand accurately describes this unique scent. It has a heady dry-down of our accord, patchouli and musk that anchors a rum-filled opening that's hard to miss. This scent is sweet, seductive, a little smoky and a little floral, and somehow, it all works! Best of all, like all of the KILIAN fragrances featured on this list, this scent lasts for a minimum of seven hours on my skin, so you definitely get your money's worth with this one. This one's available at both Neiman Marcus and KILIAN Paris. $430 at Neiman Marcus

Sephora Tom Ford Velvet Orchid Eau de Parfum Tom Ford has some of the most long-lasting fragrances I’ve ever used. I’ve been using Velvet Orchid and Black Orchid for over four years now, and after applying just two light sprays to my entire body (don’t worry — that’s really all you need), the scent lingered on a shirt I wore just once for at least a month. Duration aside, these fragrances all have a signature warm and floral leading note that works for all sexes. I love wearing this one on its own — it’s that intense and memorable. This fragrance comes in four sizes with prices starting at just $25. $115 at Sephora

Aēsop Aēsop Karst Eau de Parfum Karst is another Aēsop favorite that doesn't get the hype it deserves. While so many opt for designer-led "clean" scents like the popular — and slightly overrated — Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, this niche fragrance is more complex and, unlike most fashion-designer-crafted fragrances, isn't one note. This one's another unisex fragrance with top notes of juniper, pink pepper and bergamot and base notes of vetiver, sandalwood and cedar. It's ideal for layering with more powerful scents to amp up the volume and create a blend that's unique to you. Since its vibe is so crisp and clean, it honestly pairs well with anything. $195 at Aēsop

