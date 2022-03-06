Best of linebackers 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
Watch the highlights of the linebacker group from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the highlights of the linebacker group from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Set your calendar if you are into watching Ohio State's annual Pro Day for NFL scouts and executives.
Brown University quarterback EJ Perry made a positive impressive in a unique way at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
Check out Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno lighting up the turf at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
High-end pass rushers lately hit the open market. One of them is about to. The Cardinals aren’t expected to apply the franchise tag to veteran defensive end Chandler Jones, clearing the way for him to go wherever he wants to go in free agency. The report regarding the team’s plans comes from Ian Rapoport of [more]
These guys could fit in.
Beasley wants to find a new team to play for.
If Russell Wilson were truly off the market, the Seahawks would say that. Instead, coach Pete Carroll recently said only that the team has “no intention” to trade its 10-year starting quarterback, a clear invitation to other teams to make offers. The Washington Commanders reportedly did. A so-called “strong offer” of multiple first-round picks. The [more]
The Bengals get some big help with one of the draft's top linemen.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers
Former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf opens up about his experience at the NFL Scouting Combine
Day 2 of the combine focused on the offensive linemen and running backs and our Tyler Browning ( @DiabeticTyler ) recaps the most notable prospects.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly is torn between staying with the Packers or moving on. So if he’ll be moving on, where will he go? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves [more]
Amari Cooper's run in Dallas looks to nearing its end. These 11 NFL teams could make a sensible landing spot
These offensive linemen showed out athletically in Indianapolis.
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele is enormous. Faalele was measured at 6-foot-8 and 384 pounds at the Scouting Combine. The NFL says he’s 15 pounds heavier than any player who has gone to the Combine in the last 20 years. If he makes an NFL roster, he’s slated to be the biggest player in the [more]
Could the Steelers really trade for Aaron Rodgers?
The guys went BEAST MODE! #GoBlue
Some options of who could be in the market to trade for #Bills WR Cole Beasley:
6 running backs the #49ers could target in free agency aside from Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
A decision on Aaron Rodgers' football future could be coming in the next few days.